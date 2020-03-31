Discover Australian Associated Press

The Australian share market is expected to climb again after recording its best ever day. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

ASX set to surge again after record 7% day

By Alex Druce

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 07:14:42

The Australian share market is set to surge again, having just recorded its best ever day following the announcement of $130 billion in government stimulus measures.

The SPI200 futures contract was up 66 points, or 1.27 per cent, at 5,257.0 points at 0700 AEDT on Tuesday, suggesting strong early gains for local stocks.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Monday up 399 points – a record 7.0 per cent – after the government announced new stimulus to help businesses through the coronavirus pandemic. 

In an unprecedented move, employees will receive a flat-rate payment of $1500 per fortnight through their employers in a bid to lessen the economic blow caused by COVID-19.

Within an hour of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement on Monday nearly 8000 businesses had signed up for the scheme on the tax office website.

Wall Street also rose overnight after US President Donald Trump followed his own stimulus measures by extending stay-at-home guidelines.

The Australian dollar was buying 61.68 US cents at 0700 AEDT, up from 61.47 US cents as the market closed on Monday.

