ASX slips early after US Fed forecast

The Australian share market looks like it may break its run of seven consecutive days of gains, as the market falls almost 2.0 per cent lower.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was lower by 117.2 points, or 1.91 per cent, at 6031.2 points at 1200 AEST on Thursday.

The All Ordinaries index was 112.7 points, or 1.80 per cent lower, at 6156.6.

The All Ordinaries was trading above 6190.0 points for much of the morning but has fallen from that mark since 1130 AEST.

The financial sector led the decline, down 3.56 per cent, while the energy sector was lower by 3.06 per cent.

Property, industrials, consumer discretionaries and consumer staples were all down by more than 2.0 per cent.

Health was the only sector higher, by 0.08 per cent. The big banks were all trading sharply lower.

ANZ slipped 4.29 per cent to $19.87, the Commonwealth Bank lost 2.77 per cent to $69.61, NAB fell 4.22 per cent to $19.31 and Westpac edged lower by 4.62 per cent to $18.79.

There were mixed results for the major miners. BHP lost 0.93 per cent to $37.15, Rio fell 0.19 per cent to $100.29 and Fortescue gained 0.03 per cent to $14.99.

Gold miners were doing brisk trade following the lift in gold prices.

Northern Star was higher by 5.76 per cent to $13.76, Newcrest Mining rose by 4.79 per cent to $29.78 and Evolution gained 3.02 per cent to $5.46.

Meanwhile, shares in JB Hi-Fi hit their highest level in four months, peaking at $43.86, after it bumped up its full-year profit guidance following a surge in sales since March.

The electronics and appliances retailer said second-half comparable sales at its JB Hi-Fi Australia stores were up 20 per cent compared to 4.4 per cent in the first-half.

The shares have since lost ground, and are down 2.21 per cent to $41.07.

Kogan shares surged more than 10 per cent to $13.67 after resuming trading following the completion of a $100 million institutional placement.

The online shopping website has been a star performer during the pandemic as consumers have shied away from going outside and visiting stores.

Its share purchase plan for a further $15 million will begin soon.

In the US overnight, policymakers at a two-day meeting of the Fed projected a 6.5 per cent decline in the country’s gross domestic product this year and a 9.3 per cent unemployment rate at year’s end.

The Fed’s pledge to keep monetary policy loose until the US economy is back on track repeats a promise made early in the central bank’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian dollar was buying 69.80 US cents at 1200 AEST, down from 69.95 US cents at the close of trade on Wednesday.