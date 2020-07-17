Aust shares skid on virus worries

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ASX had opened higher but shares dropped after news of rising virus cases. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

Aust shares skid on virus worries

By Steven Deare

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 12:50:28

Australian shares have given up early gains in noon trading, with traders spooked by news of tightened restrictions in the country’s largest state and a surge in cases in the second largest state.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was higher by just 0.4 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 6011.3 points at 1200 AEST after rising more than half-a-per cent earlier on Friday.

The All Ordinaries index was lower by 2.5 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 6120.5.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has extended restrictions to all indoor hospitality and event venues after the state recorded 8 new virus cases in the last 24 hours. The restrictions limit venues to 300 people.

The state is on alert after an outbreak at a hotel in Sydney’s southwest.

Neighbouring Victoria has reported three more deaths and 428 new coronavirus cases – the largest daily increase in cases since the pandemic began, which could prompt even tighter restrictions in the state.

In the local market, utilities and telecommunications were the best performing sectors, up around 0.4 per cent each.

The heavyweight financials sector was trading lower.

Among the major banks, ANZ dipped 0.32 per cent to $18.43, the Commonwealth Bank dropped 0.29 per cent to $72.43 and NAB edged lower by 0.28 per cent to $18.02.

Westpac shares were up 0.11 per cent to $17.83 despite a class action looming that alleges the bank and St George Finance colluded with car dealers to charge customers inflated interest on loans. 

Miners were faring better thanks to continuing strong demand for iron ore.

Rio Tinto gained 0.37 per cent to $103.89 after it reported a 1.5 per cent rise in iron ore shipments for the June quarter following strong Chinese demand for the steelmaking component.

Fortescue did even better, up 0.87 per cent to $16.25, while BHP was down 0.04 per cent to $37.74.

Steelmaker BlueScope lost 2.9 per cent to $11.06 after flagging an earnings hit from the coronavirus.

The company expects second half earnings to be about $260 million. BlueScope had previously expected those earnings would be $302.4 million, but scrapped the forecast in March.

The biggest loss was in information technology. The sector was down 0.63 per cent.

Shares in online shopping giant Kogan were down 5.1 per cent to $16.92 after the Federal Court found consumers were misled in a sales promotion.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission successfully argued Kogan raised the price of many products by at least 10 per cent before the sale. Penalties are still to be decided.

Energy provider Oil Search had a notable loss among the big guns in the sector. It was down 2.23 per cent to $3.07 amid sector-wide weakness after the OPEC+ group agreed to increase crude oil production.

Overnight, all three major US indices closing in the negative after data showed 1.3 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, largely due to coronavirus restrictions, taking the total to 32 million Americans on unemployment benefits.

The Australian dollar was trading lower after the US dollar rose against major currencies for the first time in six trading days. It was at 69.82 US cents by 1200 AEST, down from 69.92 US cents at Thursday’s close.

Latest sport

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

Australian rules football

Dogs swing axe after bad Blues loss in AFL

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has made four unforced changes to his AFL line-up to take on Essendon at Metricon Stadium.

news

politics

Australian virus death toll climbs to 116

Australia has recorded 116 coronavirus deaths after three more Victorians succumbed to the illness over the past 24 hours.

sport

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

world

virus diseases

Tourists restricted as new spikes emerge

Restrictions have been reintroduced in parts of some countries as global coronavirus infections rise to more than than 13.5 million.