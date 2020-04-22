ASX tipped to fall amid oil price woes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Low oil prices are giving investors little hope across world markets, and the ASX is tipped to fall. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

ASX tipped to fall amid oil price woes

By Steven Deare

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 08:16:48

Trade on the Australian share market is likely to be marred by more losses in oil prices, as demand plunges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SPI 200 futures contract was down 109 points, or 2.1 per cent, at 5,090.0 at 0800 AEST on Wednesday following heavy losses overnight on Wall Street. 

The S&P 500 lost 3.1 per cent for its worst drop since April 1. 

Losses were widespread, with 94 per cent of stocks in the index down.

This followed similar declines across Europe and Asia.

The cost for a barrel of US oil to be delivered in June plunged 43 per cent overnight to $US11.57 dollars. 

A day earlier, oil futures fell below zero for the first time.

Fewer people are driving and flying due to travel restrictions in many countries designed to slow the spread of the virus.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Tuesday trade down 131.7 points, or 2.46 per cent, to 5,221.3 points.

The All Ordinaries index ended the day lower by 134.5 points, or 2.45 per cent, to 5,353.0 points.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data indicated the number of Australians with a job had fallen by 6.0 per cent since the coronavirus crisis began.

The Australian dollar was buying 62.86 US cents at 0800 AEST, down from 63.22 US cents at Tuesday’s close.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

rugby union

Wallabies captains call for RA overhaul

World Cup hero Nick Farr-Jones is thought to be behind a no-confidence letter delivered to Rugby Australia and signed by 11 former Wallabies captains.

rugby league

Benchmark measures make NRL safe: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys claims the NRL's biosecurity measures during the coronavirus pandemic will be the benchmark for other sports.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs suspend Hunter for four AFL games

Lachie Hunter has received a four-match AFL ban and a $5000 fine from the Western Bulldogs for an alleged drink-driving incident.

sport

Major sports facing Virgin revenue hit

Virgin Australia's slide into voluntary administration could have huge financial implications for major Australian sports.

news

politics

Surgery first step to post-pandemic life

Hospitals will prepare for elective surgeries to resume next week after the nation's leaders decided on an important step on Australia's path back to normality.

sport

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

world

crime, law and justice

Canada mass shooting toll expected to rise

Police expect to find more victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting once they can identify all the crime scenes.