Australian shares are set for an early rise on Thursday. Image by Ben Rushton/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

ASX tipped to follow Wall St higher

By Alex Druce

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 07:15:16

The Australian sharemarket is set for an early boost after US stocks were buoyed by hopes the coronavirus outbreak has reached a peak. 

The SPI200 futures contract was up 70 points, or 1.35 per cent, at 5,248.0 points at 0700 AEST on Thursday, suggesting local stocks will rise after back-to-back sessions in the red. 

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index looked set to close flat on Wednesday despite weakness in the financial sector, but lost 38.8 points in the final minute of trade as the Eurozone failed to pass a stimulus measure after 16 hours of talks.

The major US indices jumped overnight after President Donald Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo each expressed hopes Americans might be getting to the top of the coronavirus curve.

Health insurers received an additional lift from Bernie Sanders’ decision to suspend his presidential campaign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.44 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 3.41 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 2.58 per cent. 

The Australian dollar was buying 62.30 US cents at 0700 AEST, down from 61.32 US cents at the close of markets on Wednesday. 

rugby league

NRL is the tonic we need: Deputy Premier

The NRL will get the support of the NSW government should it proceed with plans to resume its competition as soon as late May.

rugby league

Furner vows to uphold NRL comp integrity

Canberra CEO Don Furner has promised to uphold the integrity of the competition when the NRL season restarts.

Australian rules football

Bombers boss confident AFL back in July

The AFL premiership season could restart in July according to Essendon chief executive Xavier Campbell.

rugby league

Gould's wellbeing warning over NRL bubbles

Phil Gould has warned isolating NRL players away from their families would be a detriment to the wellbeing and mental health of the players.

Australian rules football

Crows call for AFL salary cap direction

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his club is asking the AFL to provide some direction on the future of the soft salary cap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

health

NSW cops raid Ruby Princess, question crew

NSW detectives dressed in personal protective equipment have boarded the Ruby Princess to question the cruise ship's crew about the coronavirus scandal.

sport

rugby league

world

virus diseases

Britain reports record 938 Covid-19 deaths

Britain has recorded its highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in hospitals, with a rise of 938 - taking the toll to more than 7000, officials announced.