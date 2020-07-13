ASX tipped to shoot up early on drug hopes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ASX is expected to shoot up early. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

ASX tipped to shoot up early on drug hopes

By Steven Deare

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 07:10:17

Shares are expected to shoot up early on the Australian market after the performance of a coronavirus drug helped US markets finish last week higher.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was higher by 95.0 points, or 1.62 per cent, to 5971.0 points at 0700 AEST on Monday.

The likely spritely start will come after Wall Street on Friday was buoyed by confirmation that Gilead Science’s drug remdesivir could reduce the risk of death in severely sick patients.

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration has provisionally approved the drug for use.

The data was contained in a late-stage study and helped deflect US investors’ attention from a record rise in coronavirus cases in that country.

The US has registered about 60,000 new cases a day for the last four consecutive days.

The remdesivir report helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average climb 369.21 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 26,075.30. The Nasdaq composite added 69.69, or 0.7 per cent, to 10,617.44, a new high. The S&P 500 rose 32.99 to 3,185.04.

In Australia today, industry watchers will be noting overseas arrivals and departures data for May. The numbers will be limited due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

They may also be wary of updates on an COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney’s south-west. Nine cases have been confirmed from the Casula suburb.

Melbourne remains in the early stages of a six-week lockdown after outbreaks spread rapidly.

Chinese economic data, due for release on Thursday, is expected to show a significant bounce in GDP for the June quarter, year-on-year.

AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said this would strongly support demand for Australian commodities.

The Australian dollar was buying 69.54 US cents at 0700 AEST, higher from 69.30 US cents at the close of trade on Friday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

De Goey in frame for Perth AFL blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six of the AFL.

rugby league

Knights lose star prop in costly NRL loss

Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti will go for scans on Monday after he was struck down with a knee injury in Sunday's NRL loss to Parramatta.

Australian rules football

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

boxing

Aussie Volkanovski eyes UFC GOAT status

Australian Alex Volkanovski feels he is only a couple of wins away from being the best UFC featherweight champion, after winning his rematch with Max Holloway.

rugby league

Raiders confirm season over for Hodgson

Canberra face an injury toll as crippling as any time in Ricky Stuart's coaching career but the Raiders mentor insists his team can't be written off in 2020.

news

epidemic and plague

Warning to take COVID-19 threat seriously

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has pleaded with Australians to take the coronavirus threat seriously as the number of infections increases.

sport

Australian rules football

De Goey in frame for Perth AFL blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six of the AFL.

world

virus diseases

Record global rise in COVID-19 cases: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 230,370 in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation says.