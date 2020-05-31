ASX to dip slightly ahead of GDP data

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A big week of local economic data is likely to see Australia's share market dip slightly on Monday. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

market and exchange

ASX to dip slightly ahead of GDP data

By Benita Kolovos

May 31, 2020

2020-05-31 12:29:07

The Australian share market is expected to dip slightly, ahead of a big week of local economic data.

The futures market suggests the benchmark S&P/ASX200 will fall 24 points at the start of trade on Monday. 

It comes after it closed on Friday down 95.4 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 5,755.7 points, while the All Ordinaries index fell 85.6 points, or 1.44 per cent, to 5,872.2.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said investors are “proceeding with caution” after good gains on the share market, nine out of the past ten weeks. 

“We’ve had good gains in April and May, it’s been a bit of a winning streak,” he told AAP on Sunday.

“It may be the case investors have gotten a little ahead of themselves and that could see a degree of consolidation come into the market.” 

Mr James pointed to the release of economic data this week, headlined by GDP figures on Wednesday, as another reason for the “pessimistic” futures reading. 

The big question will be whether Australia can avoid a technical recession by recording a small increase in March quarter GDP. 

“The consensus is that we’re likely to see a pretty flat reading for the economy for the March quarter. If we manage to achieve something like a very small negative or a small positive, I think we can have a degree of pride,” Mr James said, noting Australia has fared better than many other comparable countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The figures will not capture the full impact of the health crisis on the economy, as restrictions only began to ramp up during the final two weeks of the quarter. 

The Reserve Bank of Australia also meets on Tuesday, but there is unlikely to be any changes to policy even as data suggests the pandemic has delivered a slightly less disastrous hit to the economy than expected, Mr James said. 

“There would be a degree of optimism in the markets when it comes to our progress on COVID-19, the number of new cases continue to remain low and we’re removing some of the lockdown restrictions from Monday,” he said.

Data on building approvals, exports, inventories, retail sales and public spending will also be released throughout the week. 

On Friday, one Australian dollar was buying 66.55 US cents, up from 66.13 US cents at the close of trade on Thursday. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Kyle Flanagan shattered by Xerri drug test

Sydney Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has revealed he was left shattered and shocked by news close friend Bronson Xerri had tested positive to banned substances.

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

news

disease

Australia closer to no new COVID-19 cases

Australia is edging closer to the day it records no new COVID-19 cases but some clusters in Melbourne remain active.

sport

rugby league

Kyle Flanagan shattered by Xerri drug test

Sydney Roosters half Kyle Flanagan has revealed he was left shattered and shocked by news close friend Bronson Xerri had tested positive to banned substances.

world

economy, business and finance

Trump wants to invite Australia to G7

US President Donald Trump says he will postpone the G7 summit in the US and expand the guest list to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.