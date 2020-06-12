Aus shares drop 3% after Wall St plunge

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ASX dropped sharply in early trade. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

market and exchange

Aus shares drop 3% after Wall St plunge

By Steven Deare

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 10:29:50

Shares have sunk nearly 3.0 per cent early on the Australian market as local investors pulled back following a slide on Wall Street on resurgent worries of virus infections in the US.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was lower by 173.7 points, or 2.91 per cent, at 5786.9 points after the first 15 minutes of trade on Friday.

The All Ordinaries index was 187.4 points, or 3.08 per cent lower, at 5892.1.

Energy stocks were the worst affected, down 5.66 per cent.

Information technology was down 4.12 per cent, financials slumped 3.95 per cent and property slipped 2.82 per cent.

In the US overnight, investors continued selling shares after the US Federal Reserve released its first pandemic-era economic outlook, with Chairman Jerome Powell warning of a “long road” to recovery.

Increasing COVID-19 infection numbers also have investors worried. A new analysis found that in 21 of the 50 US states, the rolling seven-day average of new cases per capita was higher than in the seven days earlier.

All three major US stock indexes lost well over 5 per cent, posting their worst one-day percentage drops since March 16, when markets were sent into freefall by the abrupt economic lockdowns.

The Australian dollar was buying 68.12 US cents at 1015 AEST. That was sharply lower from 69.27 US cents at the close of trade on Thursday amid rising risk aversion among investors.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

Australian rules football

Higgins' AFL return is a win for Richmond

Richmond only managed a draw with Collingwood in the AFL season re-opener but were buoyed by young star Jack Higgins' return to football after brain surgery.

Australian rules football

Buckley will reach out to ex-Pie Lumumba

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley wants to mend the club's relationship with Heritier Lumumba, following the premiership player's racism claims.

rugby league

Manly comeback piles more pain on Broncos

Manly overturned an 18-0 deficit to beat Brisbane 20-18, with Broncos coach Anthony Seibold disappointed over a late, match-defining penalty.

Australian rules football

Pies, Tigers relaunch AFL with stalemate

Collingwood and Richmond have produced a dour slugfest and ground out a draw in the AFL season relaunch at the MCG.

news

politics

Disability virus charge to end next month

A 10 per cent loading fee being paid by people with disabilities for support services will end on July 1.

sport

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.