The ASX is likely to open slightly higher. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

Aust to start higher, budget update looms

By Steven Deare

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 08:29:28

Australian shares are set for a lukewarm start amid investor caution ahead of the federal government unveiling the size of its budget deficit later on Thursday.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was higher by 7.0 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6048.0 points at 0800 AEST on Thursday.

An economic and fiscal update by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, to be released at 1100 AEST, will be the focus of the market’s attention, with the government expected to reveal a huge debt bill after tagging tens of billions of dollars for measures to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

Overnight, US markets edged higher, helped by robust home sales data, with the three main indices see-sawing through the trading session.

The US Federal Reserve’s efforts to support the economy through the pandemic, and expectations the US government will deliver more financial aid, have been key in keeping markets mostly higher since stocks plunged in March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62 per cent to 27,005.84, the S&P 500 gained 0.57 per cent, to 3,276.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.24 per cent, to 10,706.13.

Meanwhile Westpac has named a new boss for its institutional bank, tapping Deutsche Bank’s chief executive for Australia and New Zealand Anthony Miller for the role.

The Australian dollar was trading at 71.39 US cents at 0800 AEST, higher from 71.34 US cents at Wednesday’s close.

SBW would speak to Roosters before return

Sonny Bill Williams says he would speak to Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis before making any return to the NRL this season.

Bulldogs' Hunter to miss Suns AFL clash

Lachie Hunter will remain in the Western Bulldogs' Queensland hub while he is unavailable for AFL selection for personal reasons.

RA denies $3 million grab for sports freak

Rugby Australia is poised to steal prodigiously talented sporting teen Joseph Suaalii from the NRL in both a major coup for the code and a blow to South Sydney.

Seibold plays down Broncos year-end review

Besieged Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is unfazed by Broncos chairman Karl Morris claiming his performance will be reviewed at the end of the NRL season.

Roosters would welcome back SBW: Cordner

Boyd Cordner says the Sydney Roosters would welcome back Sonny Bill Williams if he returned to the NRL but was coy about the code-hopper's chances.

People urged to maintain virus vigilance

Australians are being urged to remain vigilant over coronavirus and heed social distancing rules after the nation marked the biggest daily increase in cases.

Trump warns of more China mission closures

The US has ordered China to close its Houston consulate and President Donald Trump says it's "always possible" other Chinese missions could be closed too.