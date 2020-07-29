ASX to fall after US giants disappoint

Shares are expected to open lower on the Australian market after mixed earnings reports pulled US markets down overnight.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was lower by 26.0 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 5960.0 points at 0710 AEST on Wednesday.

In the US, several big companies gave results that fell short of analysts’ already lowered expectations as the coronavirus pandemic stole customers away and increased some costs.

Pharmaceuticals manufacturer 3M reported a profit for the latest quarter that fell shy of analysts’ expectations. It was a particularly heavy weight on the Dow after dropping 4.8 per cent.

McDonald’s lost 2.5 per cent after its earnings during the spring plunged by more than two-thirds from a year earlier as the pandemic kept customers away.

Ecolab, which sells sanitising and other products to food service companies, slumped 8.6 per cent after its profit fell steeply.

The S&P 500 fell 20.97 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 3,218.44 after a last-hour slide erased a small gain from earlier in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 205.49 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 26,379.28, and the Nasdaq composite lost 134.18, or 1.3 per cent, to 10,402.09.

The US Federal Reserve also began a two-day meeting on interest rates, with an announcement scheduled for Wednesday. Investors largely expect the central bank to keep short-term rates at their record low.

In Australia today, inflation data for the June quarter is due.

The CBA and AMP Capital have both forecast Australia’s key inflation measure, the consumer price index, will drop about two per cent.

That would be the biggest quarterly fall since records began in 1948 and would take the annual rate negative for the first time since 1997.

The Australian dollar meanwhile was buying 71.57 US cents at 0710 AEST, from 71.32 US cents at Tuesday’s close.