The ASX is expected to open higher. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

ASX to gain early on US tech stocks’ rise

By Steven Deare

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 07:14:27

Australia’s share market is expected to rise once trading begins after investors in the US bet on big technology stocks due to report earnings this week.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was higher by 28.0 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 6036.0 points at 0700 AEST on Tuesday.

In the US overnight, investors plunged money into Apple, Amazon.com, Facebook and Alphabet, all due to report earnings this week, which boosted markets.

Senate Republicans raced to complete details of a $US1 trillion coronavirus aid proposal before enhanced unemployment benefits expire on Friday. The aid proposal, which could involve reduced unemployment benefits, would then need to be negotiated with Democrats.

Some investors have worried whether the package would provide sufficient support for the economy. These concerns were reflected in gains in assets viewed as safe havens such as the big growth companies and gold.

Gold for delivery in August added another $US33.50 dollars to settle at $US1,931.00 dollars per ounce, after earlier climbing as high as $US1,941.90 dollars.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.88 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 26,584.77, the S&P 500 gained 23.78 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 3,239.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 173.09 points, or 1.67 per cent, to 10,536.27.

In oil, Brent crude, the international standard, rose 7 US cents to $US43.41 dollars a barrel.

The Australian dollar was buying 71.50 US cents at 0700 AEST, up from 71.32 US cents at Monday’s close.

