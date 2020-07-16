Aust shares slip after jobless rate rise

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ASX has slipped in noon trading. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

Aust shares slip after jobless rate rise

By Steven Deare

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 12:50:15

Shares have slipped in noon trading after Australia’s unemployment rate rose more than expected amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was lower by 9 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 6043.9 points at 1200 AEST, after trading in positive territory earlier in the session.

The All Ordinaries index was 7.3 points, or 0.12 per cent lower, at 6153.1.

Australia’s unemployment rate rose to a seasonally-adjusted 7.4 per cent in June as more people looked for work following the gradual easing in coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Economists had expected unemployment to be at 7.3 per cent.

Among local stocks, the health sector was faring the worst, down 0.68 per cent. CSL lost 1.28 per cent to $283.64.

The consumer staples sector was also hit hard, down 0.57 per cent. Coles and Woolworths had losses of more than half a per cent.

However, other sectors managed to remain in the positive.

Major banks, which had a good start to trade following Goldman Sachs’ strong quarterly report overnight, remained higher.

ANZ Bank was up 0.11 per cent to $18.68, the Commonwealth gained 0.22 per cent to $72.89, NAB rose 0.83 per cent to $18.33 and Westpac climbed 0.39 per cent to $18.05.

The energy sector had been higher earlier after oil prices rose more than two per cent overnight, but had slipped to be lower by 0.2 per cent.

Oil Search had the best gain of major sector companies, higher by 0.65 per cent to $3.12.

The big miners were mostly lower. BHP dropped 0.58 per cent to $37.78, Rio lost 1.46 per cent to $103.45 while Fortescue rose by 0.75 per cent to $16.15.

Shares in jewellery group Michael Hill were higher by 4.92 per cent to 32 cents after chief executive Daniel Bracken said online sales had boomed in the fourth quarter and all markets were trading better than last year’s first quarter figures.

Overnight, US markets closed higher after biotech group Moderna said a small-scale study showed its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of virus-killing antibodies.

Investor enthusiasm was also boosted by a Federal Reserve survey showing an uptick in US business activity in early July as states eased restrictions to contain the virus, helping all three major US indices closed between 0.6 and 0.9 per cent higher.

The Australian dollar fell below 70 US cents after the jobs rate was announced. It was trading at 69.95 US cents at 1200 AEST, down from 70.02 US cents at Wednesday’s close.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

rugby league

Wests Tigers players sent for COVID tests

Wests Tigers players who live in southwest Sydney's coronavirus hotspots have been ordered by the NRL to undergo COVID-19 tests.

cricket

Aust name squad for possible England tour

Cricket Australia has named 26 players in a squad for a possible limited-overs tour of England later this year, which includes an uncapped trio.

Australian rules football

AFL plans to bring grand final forward

The AFL is now targeting the weekend of October 17 for this year's grand final, putting it on a collision course with racing's Caulfield Cup.

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 14 stars

At least 14 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

news

virus diseases

PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital as the prime minister encourages hope.

sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

world

crime, law and justice

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

Twitter has yet to explain the cause of a wave of attacks on the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.