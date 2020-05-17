ASX to lift early amid virus volatility

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ASX is set to open higher but volatility is expected to continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

market and exchange

ASX to lift early amid virus volatility

By Angelo Risso

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 11:37:11

The Australian share market is set to open higher in the week’s early trade – but coronavirus-sparked volatility is likely to continue reigning supreme as the week progresses.

After rising Monday, falling Tuesday, rising Wednesday and falling again Thursday, the S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Friday up 76.1 points, or 1.43 per cent, to 5,404.8 points, while the All Ordinaries index was 74.8 points higher, or 1.38 per cent, at 5,492.8.

Over the week, the ASX200 edged higher by 13.7 points, or 0.25 per cent.

CommSec chief economist Craig James on Sunday said Australian futures trading indicated the ASX200 would jump 32 points, or 0.6 per cent, at Monday’s open.

But broader share volatility would remain the norm as economies gradually reopen following coronavirus-prompted shutdowns – and potentially face second-wave infections.

“Part of the reason is the fact that lockdown restrictions are easing and countries are not all going to be successful in terms of the easing of those restrictions,” Mr James told AAP.

“What we’ll see is investors responding to changes in COVID cases – those countries being very successful in coming out, their share markets are perhaps going to hold up best.”

Mr James said Australian investors would closely watch remarks later this week by Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe, as well as testimony on Wednesday (AEST) by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the US Senate banking committee.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics would also this week issue data on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the national household sector.

In terms of equities, Mr James said the Australian bourse had likely bottomed out and was undergoing a skittish recovery – as long as the health forecasts remain optimistic.

He said the ASX200 had risen over six of the past seven weeks.

“Provided the lockdown restrictions ease and we don’t see a tremendous escalation in cases, our share market should respond to that … it means the outlook for companies is a little more assured and that means sustaining revenue and profitability.” Mr James said.

Miners were the biggest share market gainers on Friday, collectively climbing 3.3 per cent as iron ore prices rose, while gold miners also performed well.

All the big banks were higher while private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care rose 3.2 per cent to $64.13 after entering into a binding agreement with the NSW Ministry of Health to make its facilities available during the coronavirus crisis.

The Australian dollar was buying 64.49 US cents at the close of Australian trade on Friday, which dipped to 64.11 cents at the conclusion of the US session.

Latest news

health

COAG clumsy, red tape needs cutting: NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the interstate COAG forum needs an urgent revamp while calling for economic reform, the cutting of red tape and GST talks.

virus diseases

Qld nurse should know better: premier

Queensland's premier says a nurse who went to work while sick and after she had been tested for COVID-19, should've known better.

market and exchange

ASX to lift early amid virus volatility

The Australian share market is set to open 0.6 per cent higher in the week's early trade but volatility is expected to continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

health

Vic pubs, cafes, open again from June 1

Victorians will be able to eat and drink inside pubs, cafes and restaurants again from June 1, starting with up to 20 people.

virus diseases

New virus cases likely as curbs ease

Australians have been warned the COVID-19 pandemic is not over as states and territories begin lifting some restrictions.

news

health

COAG clumsy, red tape needs cutting: NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the interstate COAG forum needs an urgent revamp while calling for economic reform, the cutting of red tape and GST talks.

sport

rugby league

League great Arthur Summons dies at 84

Rugby league great Arthur Summons has died in Sydney.

world

health

Obama's frank speech to college graduates

Barack Obama has offered a brutal assessment of US officials overseeing the nation's coronavirus response in an online speech to graduating college students.