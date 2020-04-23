Discover Australian Associated Press

Traders on the Australian share market are expected to follow a rally on Wall Street. Image by AP PHOTO

financial markets

ASX to nudge higher after oil prices lift

By Steven Deare

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 07:18:13

Traders on the Australian share market are expected to follow a rally on Wall Street overnight after world oil prices rose.

The SPI 200 futures contract was higher by 49 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 5,286.0 at 0700 AEST on Thursday.

US crude and benchmark Brent prices climbed after a collapse in the past two days, sending the S&P 500 energy index up 3.6 per cent.

Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 5.4 per cent to 20.37 dollars per barrel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 all finished trade 2.0 per cent or more higher.

In Australia on Wednesday, the S&P/ASX200 index recovered from a poor start to finish only 0.1 points lower at the close of trade, at 5,221.2 points.

The Australian dollar was buying 63.23 US cents at 0700 AEST, down from 63.31 US cents at Wednesday’s close.

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

soccer

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

cricket

Uncertainty clouds T20 Cup, players' pay

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts says talks with the players' union are ongoing but he won't push for cuts beyond what has happened at the governing body.

rugby union

Castle flags July Aussie rugby return

Rugby could return in the form of an Australian Super Rugby league in July, more than a month after the NRL's proposed May 28 resumption.

rugby league

NRL put game's return before CEO search

The NRL will focus its attention on returning to the field from the coronavirus before looking for a new chief executive to replace Todd Greenberg.

police

Victoria reels after police freeway deaths

Investigators want to speak with the driver of a Porsche who was pulled over by police before a truck hit and killed four officers on a Melbourne freeway.

sport

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

world

virus diseases

China critical of Aust's virus probe call

China has hit back at Australia's call for a probe into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak and Beijing's transparency over the pandemic.