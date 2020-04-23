ASX to nudge higher after oil prices lift

Traders on the Australian share market are expected to follow a rally on Wall Street overnight after world oil prices rose.

The SPI 200 futures contract was higher by 49 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 5,286.0 at 0700 AEST on Thursday.

US crude and benchmark Brent prices climbed after a collapse in the past two days, sending the S&P 500 energy index up 3.6 per cent.

Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 5.4 per cent to 20.37 dollars per barrel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 all finished trade 2.0 per cent or more higher.

In Australia on Wednesday, the S&P/ASX200 index recovered from a poor start to finish only 0.1 points lower at the close of trade, at 5,221.2 points.

The Australian dollar was buying 63.23 US cents at 0700 AEST, down from 63.31 US cents at Wednesday’s close.