Aust share market poised for flat start

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ASX is poised for a flat start in early trade. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Aust share market poised for flat start

By Steven Deare

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 08:25:27

Australia’s share market is poised for a flat start, although investors may be encouraged by Wall Street’s belief in economic recovery and its playing down of violent social unrest. 

The SPI 200 futures contract was higher by 9.0 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 5,837.0 at 0800 AEST on Tuesday, indicating a flat start.

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 in the US finished higher by less than 1.0 per cent overnight after a strong May rally.

The White House called for law and order after six nights of widespread, violent demonstrations triggered by the death of civilian George Floyd at the hands of police, even as the country reels from the economic effects of coronavirus pandemic-related lockdowns.

Kingsview Asset Management portfolio manager Paul Nolte said: “Most investors are saying (the protests) aren’t going to destroy the economy. It’s a roadblock but it’s not as big as a pandemic.”

In Australia, the Reserve Bank board will meet on Tuesday to consider the cash rate but economists do not expect the rate to change from its record low 0.25 per cent.

RBA governor Philip Lowe has said Australians can expect low rates for some time.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish balance of payments data on financial transactions and business profits data for the March quarter.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed Monday up 63.5 points, or 1.1 per cent, at 5,819.2 points.

The All Ordinaries closed up 66.2 points, or 1.13 per cent, at 5,938.4 points.

The Aussie dollar has surged this week following a rise in iron ore prices and the release of better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data.

The dollar continued climbing this morning and was buying 68.01 US cents at 0800 AEST, up from 67.46 US cents at the close of trade on Monday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

rugby union

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

sport

Ricciardo joins call for action on racism

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the chorus of sporting personalities from across the globe to address the death of George Floyd.

cricket

Smith ready to play cricket in two weeks

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith says he'll need just two weeks to be ready to play cricket again given the shape he's in.

rugby league

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

The NRL is expected to leverage its stadium deal with the NSW government to force a redevelopment of four suburban grounds in Sydney.

news

virus diseases

Youngest 'virus death' tests negative

Residents of a Queensland town are seeking answers after authorities wrongly told them a local man had died with coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

world

virus diseases

Lockdowns ease across Europe and Asia

Authorities in many European and Asian countries have eased coronavirus restrictions while new outbreaks were recorded in South Korea and India.