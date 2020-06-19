ASX to open flat amid caution over virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ASX is poised for a flat start to trade Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

market and exchange

ASX to open flat amid caution over virus

By Steven Deare

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 09:09:17

Shares are poised for a flat start on the Australian market, taking the lead from Wall Street, where sentiment was affected over worries about coronavirus cases.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was lower by 5.0 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 5,922.0 at 0800 AEST on Friday.

In the US overnight, all three major US stock indexes oscillated through much of the day but the S&P ended the session in the black along with the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The blue-chip Dow lost ground.

While several American states have reported surges in new COVID-19 cases after re-opening their economies, President Donald Trump has insisted the United States would not enact a new round of restrictions to curb the pandemic’s spread.

Separately, a Chinese medical expert says Beijing has brought a recent coronavirus outbreak under control.

The country’s capital has tackled a resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the past week linked to the massive Xinfadi food centre.

In Australia on Friday, investors will be watching preliminary retail trade data for May for the latest indication of whether the economy is recovering as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Westpac economists expect a rebound of 12.0 per cent.

Meanwhile, AMP Capital has appointed Boe Pahari as its chief executive.

Mr Pahari, the global head of infrastructure equity, will replace Adam Tindall who is retiring after five years in the top job.

The Australian dollar was buying 68.48 US cents at 0800 AEST, lower from 68.72 US cents at the close of trade on Thursday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dusty won't cure Tigers' woes: Hardwick

Dustin Martin is expected to return for struggling Richmond next week but coach Damien Hardwick says the Tigers need a lift across the board.

Australian rules football

Toothless Tigers mauled by Hawks in AFL

Richmond managed only five goals for the second straight week as Hawthorn emerged surprise 32-point winners at the MCG on Thursday night.

Australian rules football

Hogan boosts Dockers against Power in AFL

Fremantle are set to regain key forward Jesse Hogan after an extended injury lay-off when they face Port Adelaide in round three of the AFL season.

rugby league

Graham exit to give Dragons a big makeover

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return to the English Super League, freeing up more space in the club's 2021 salary cap.

cricket

Unite to avert cricket disaster: Langer

National coach Justin Langer says there will be disastrous outcomes if Cricket Australia and its stakeholders do not come together.

news

politics

Australia under cyber attack: Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is under a cyber attack from a foreign entity.

sport

Australian rules football

Dusty won't cure Tigers' woes: Hardwick

Dustin Martin is expected to return for struggling Richmond next week but coach Damien Hardwick says the Tigers need a lift across the board.

world

virus diseases

WHO eyes vaccine this year, borders open

The World Health Organisation is drawing up plans to help decide who should get the first doses once a coronavirus vaccine is approved.