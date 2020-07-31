Discover Australian Associated Press

The ASX is poised to open lower. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

ASX to open lower after Wall St dips

By Steven Deare

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 08:23:01

Shares are expected to start lower on the ASX, after US GDP contraction and the possibility of a delayed US presidential election rattled investors on Wall Street.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was lower by 28.0 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 5986.0 points at 0800 AEST on Friday.

In the US overnight, June-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data showed the US economy suffered its steepest contraction since the Great Depression, as business activity ground to a halt due to lockdowns aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

US jobless claims rose last week, adding to signs the momentum of economic recovery has slowed since then.

Investor nervousness was also heightened after US President Donald Trump floated the idea of a delay in elections, although this was rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress.

Technology shares bucked the trend with Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google’s parent Alphabet all reporting bigger profits than forecast.

Still, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.85 per cent lower to 26,313.65, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 per cent to 3,246.22 though the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43 per cent to 10,587.81.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was buying 71.88 US cents at 0800 AEST, up from 71.53 US cents at Thursday’s close.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

rugby league

Raiders duo cleared for Queensland travel

Canberra pair Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine have been handed an exemption based on medical grounds to play NRL in Queensland without receiving the flu vaccine.

rugby league

Kiwi conversation likely for SBW on return

New Zealand face a challenge scheduling end-of-year Tests due to coronavirus restrictions but would be willing to welcome Sonny Bill Williams back to the fold.

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

news

safety of citizens

Restrictions tighten in regional Victoria

Restrictions in parts of regional Victoria have tightened as the coronavirus death toll rises, with face coverings soon to be mandatory across the state.

sport

Australian rules football

world

politics

Trump floats election delay, party says no

US President Donald Trump's suggestion that the November 3 election should be delayed due to voter fraud was immediately rejected by lawmakers.