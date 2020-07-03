ASX to rise early after US jobs growth

Investors can expect to see share values rise once trading begins on the ASX, after their US counterparts were encouraged by an improving jobs market.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was higher by 35.0 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 6048.0 points at 0700 AEST on Friday.

US markets were boosted by a government report that said employers added 4.8 million jobs to their payrolls in June for a second-straight month of growth. That was 1.8 million more jobs than analysts expected.

The unemployment rate remains very high at 11.1 per cent.

The figures helped the S&P 500 rise 14.15 points to 3,130.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 92.39 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 25,827.36. The Nasdaq climbed 53 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 10,207.63.

The rally was not impervious to worries about the coronavirus outbreak. News that Florida had another sharp increase in confirmed cases helped cut the S&P 500’s early gains by more than half.

Meanwhile in Australia today, retail trade figures for May will show the extent of economic recovery from the peak of the pandemic in this country.

The Australian dollar was buying 69.25 US cents at 0700 AEST, lower from 69.29 US cents at the close of trade on Thursday.