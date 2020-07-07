Discover Australian Associated Press

The ASX is expected to open higher. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

securities

ASX to rise early on US services rebound

By Steven Deare

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 07:14:51

Shares on the Australian market are likely to rise early in trade following a rebound in US services industry activity and hopes of a revival for China’s economy.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was higher by 35.0 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 6018.0 points at 0700 AEST on Tuesday.

The good lead comes after the US Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing activity index almost returned to its pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in June, jumping to a reading of 57.1, the highest since February, from 45.4 in May.

Investors also bet on an improving Chinese economy and its impact on the global growth as the yuan led commodity currencies higher against the US dollar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 459.67 points, or 1.78 per cent, to 26,287.03, the S&P 500 gained 49.71 points, or 1.59 per cent, to 3,179.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 226.02 points, or 2.21 per cent, to 10,433.65.

The gains came despite a record surge in new COVID-19 cases in 16 states in the US this month that could further hamper reopening plans and create a risk to the economic recovery.

In Australia on Tuesday, the main event of interest will be the Reserve Bank board meeting.

The bank isn’t expected to make changes to the cash rate but economists will be watching closely to see what the central bank says about the economy, jobs and the Aussie dollar.

The Australian dollar was buying 69.73 US cents, up from 69.72 US cents at the close of trade on Monday.

