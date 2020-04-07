Discover Australian Associated Press

Markets are likely to be buoyed by signs that coronavirus-related deaths have slowed in New York. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

ASX to surge on encouraging COVID-19 news

By Alex Druce

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 07:21:57

The Australian sharemarket is tipped to continue its strong start to the week after the major US indices more than surged 7.0 per cent each on a drop in New York’s daily coronavirus death toll.

The SPI200 futures contract was up 124 points, or 2.45 per cent, at 5,397.0 points at 0700 AEST on Tuesday, suggesting local stocks will rise again at the start of trade.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Monday up 219.3 points, or 4.33 per cent, to 5,286.8, while the All Ordinaries index rose 216.7 points, or 4.24 per cent, to 5,323.6 points.

The rally snapped a two-day losing streak, with the ASX200 closing at its best level since March 17.

Global markets jumped overnight as coronavirus-related deaths showed signs of slowing in certain major cities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite added more than 7.0 per cent each after a decline in the daily death toll in New York, the country’s biggest coronavirus hot spot.

US officials had earlier braced the country for a dire week, with the death toll topping 10,000.

Meanwhile, oil prices have tumbled again due to a delay in talks between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut supply.

The Australian dollar was buying 60.88 US cents at 0700 AEST, up from 60.50 US cents at the close of markets on Monday. 

