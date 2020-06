The local bourse has risen for the fourth day this week, rising to its highest level since March 6 just a day after federal officials declared the country was in recession.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Thursday up 50.2 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 5,991.8 points, while the All Ordinaries index was 47.1 points, or 0.78 per cent higher, at 6,112.

One Australian dollar was buying 69 US cents, down from 69.37 US cents at the close on Wednesday.