Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was warned about his use of force with a gun in 2016. Image by AP PHOTO

racism

Atlanta officer warned about use of force

By AAP

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 01:30:08

The former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks was previously reprimanded for use of force involving a firearm.

Police department records show Garrett Rolfe received a written reprimand in October 2017 for a firearm incident in September 2016, his sole use-of-force complaint in seven years on the force prior to Friday’s shooting. No further details were disclosed.

Rolfe was fired from the department after last week’s shooting in the car park of a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant, which was captured by body and surveillance cameras. 

A second white officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty.

Brooks, 27, died after he tussled with Rolfe and Brosnan and took off running with one of their Taser guns.

His shooting was the latest killing of an African-American man to spark nationwide outrage at police brutality and racial injustice.

An autopsy conducted on Sunday showed Brooks died from blood loss and organ injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says he will decide by midweek whether to bring charges against the officers, a call that he indicated would hinge on whether they felt Brooks posed a threat.

Lawyer for Brooks’ family Justin Mille told CNN on Tuesday he did not think the officers’ defence could rest on a Georgia law that allows them to shoot if they were in imminent threat of bodily harm, even though Brooks had a Taser.

“If you look at the tape closely, you can see that police officer was already going for his gun before Mr Brooks turned around,” Miller said. 

“I don’t think in this situation that’s going to come up.”

Rolfe’s disciplinary file lists 12 incidents, composed of five vehicle accidents, four citizen complaints, and three involving firearms, including one in 2015 as well as the 2016 matter for which he received a written reprimand, and the Brooks’ shooting.

Internal investigations exonerated him in eight of the incidents. He received a written reprimand and an oral admonishment for two vehicle accidents. The file does not indicate any conclusion for the 2015 firearm incident.

