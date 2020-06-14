Protesters burn down Wendy’s in Atlanta

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Proteters in Atlanta have burnt a Wendy's restaurant. Image by AP PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Protesters burn down Wendy’s in Atlanta

By By Brad Brooks and Dan Whitcomb

June 14, 2020

2020-06-14 14:12:37

The Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta where a police officer fatally shot a black man has been burnt to the ground by angry protesters.

The unrest broke out after dark in Atlanta, where earlier on Saturay Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she had accepted the prompt resignation of police chief Erika Shields over the death on Friday night of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks at the Wendy’s.

Images on local television showed the restaurant in flames for more than 45 minutes before fire crews arrived to extinguish the blaze, protected by a line of police officers. By that time the building was reduced to charred rubble next to a petrol station.

Other demonstrators marched onto a majory highway, stopping traffic, before police used a line of squad cars to hold them back.

“I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer,” Bottoms said at an afternoon news conference.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting, both of whom were white.

Brooks was the father of a young daughter who was celebrating her birthday on Saturday, his lawyers said.

His death from a police bullet came after more than two weeks of demonstrations in major cities across the United States in the name of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died on May 25 under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Street protests broke out in Atlanta on Saturday near the scene of the shooting, with more than 100 people calling for the officers to be charged criminally in the case.

Police were called to the Wendy’s over reports that Brooks had fallen asleep in the drive-thru line. Officers attempted to take him into custody after he failed a field sobriety test, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Video shot by a bystander captures Brooks struggling with two officers on the ground outside the Wendy’s before breaking free and running across the parking lot with what appears to be a police Taser in his hand.

A second videotape from the restaurant’s cameras shows Brooks turning as he runs and possibly aiming the Taser at the pursuing officers before one of them fires his gun and Brooks falls to the ground.

Brooks ran the length of about six cars when he turned back toward an officer and pointed what he had in his hand at the policeman, said Vic Reynolds, director of the GBI at a separate press conference.

“At that point, the Atlanta officer reaches down and retrieves his weapon from his holster, discharges it, strikes Mr. Brooks there on the parking lot and he goes down,” Reynolds said.

Lawyers representing the family of Brooks told reporters that Atlanta police had no right to use deadly force even if he had fired the Taser, a non-lethal weapon, in their direction.

“You can’t shoot somebody unless they are pointing a gun at you,” lawyer Chris Stewart said.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Jr., said in an emailed statement that his office “has already launched an intense, independent investigation of the incident” while it awaits the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL match rescheduled after COVID-19 scare

Canterbury's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters has been pushed back to Monday despite Bulldogs forward Aiden Tolman being cleared of coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Crows played bruise-free footy: coach

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his charges played bruise-free footy in a record 75-point AFL loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

Australian rules football

Port crush Crows by record margin in AFL

Port Adelaide have beaten Adelaide by 75 points in a lopsided Saturday night AFL encounter in Adelaide.

Australian rules football

Demons survive late Carlton fightback

Melbourne hung on for a narrow one-point AFL victory at Marvel Stadium as Carlton lost backman Nic Newman to a serious knee injury.

rugby league

Mary dismisses unrest as Luke to exit

St George Illawarra veteran Issac Luke is set to be granted an immediate release from the NRL club to join Brisbane for the rest of the season.

news

health

NSW eases virus restrictions for funerals

The cap on funeral attendance has been scrapped effective immediately and replaced with the four square metre rule as NSW further eases COVID-19 restrictions.

sport

rugby league

NRL match rescheduled after COVID-19 scare

Canterbury's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters has been pushed back to Monday despite Bulldogs forward Aiden Tolman being cleared of coronavirus.

world

health

China's virus spike:57 new cases in a day

There are 57 new COVID cases in China - the highest daily number of infections recorded there for two months as concern mounts about a second wave of the virus