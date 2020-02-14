Attempt to recover Tas miner’s body fails

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An attempt to retrieve the body of a man killed in a mine in Tasmania has failed. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Mining and Resources

Attempt to recover Tas miner’s body fails

By AAP

February 14, 2020

2020-02-14 09:11:56

The first attempt to retrieve the body of a worker killed in an underground collapse at a mine on Tasmania’s west coast has failed. 

Cameron Goss, 44, was driving a loader about 700m below the surface when it was crushed by rocks three weeks ago. 

Mining services contractor PYBAR said the recovery operation at Henty Gold Mine was proving complex and challenging. 

“This is a disappointing outcome, but the team on site has done and continues to do everything possible to recover Cameron,” PYBAR CEO Brendan Rouse said in a statement.

“All personnel on-site are being carefully managed to prevent fatigue and ensure their safety at all times. We will continue with the recovery efforts.”

Operations at the mine remain suspended after the accident involving Mr Goss, who was from nearby Queenstown.

Three-dimensional pictures have shown the cabin of the loader buried in rocks. Thermal imagery taken shortly after the collapse failed to find any sign of life. 

Counselling services are available for staff at the mine.

Queenstown was shaken six years ago when three workers were killed in two separate incidents at the Mt Lyell copper mine.

Latest sport

soccer

Van Egmond hero as Matildas salvage draw

The Matildas have salvaged a 1-1 draw with China in their Olympic qualifier in Sydney to avoid a treacherous two-leg playoff against South Korea.

soccer

Matildas salvage draw in Olympic qualifier

The Matildas have salvaged a 1-1 draw with China in their Olympic qualifier in Sydney, courtesy of an injury-time thunderbolt from Emily van Egmond.

golf

Putting the key to Aussie Open: Green

Putting will be the key to deciding the winner of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide, Perth golfer Hannah Green says.

golf

Green in the hunt at Aussie Open golf

English golfer Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the leader but local hope Hannah Green lurks ominously after the opening round of the Women's Australian Open.

cricket

Smith, Warner ready for abuse: Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood says Steve Smith and David Warner won't be fazed by anything that South African crowds say during the upcoming limited-overs tour.

news

unions

Jetstar ground crew set for 24-hour strike

Jetstar ground crew will strike for 24 hours on February 19 in protest against the airline's current employment proposal.

sport

soccer

Van Egmond hero as Matildas salvage draw

The Matildas have salvaged a 1-1 draw with China in their Olympic qualifier in Sydney to avoid a treacherous two-leg playoff against South Korea.

world

health

Virus toll leaps, Hubei party boss sacked

China's Hubei province has reported a record rise of 242 coronavirus deaths in a single day after a new diagnosis methodology was adopted.