New Zealand has another 12 cases linked to the cluster that's emerged in Auckland. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Auckland Covid-19 cluster grows by 12

By Ben McKay

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 13:39:28

Auckland’s COVID-19 cluster is yet to trend down, with New Zealand health authorities announcing 12 fresh community cases of the virus on Sunday.

The upswing from Saturday’s seven cases means the total cases in the outbreak, NZ’s first after 102 virus-free days, stands at 49.

A thirteenth case is an overseas traveller in quarantine.

But there’s still no concrete understanding of how the virus spread to Auckland, as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discuss possible links between their regions.

Ms Ardern placed Auckland into lockdown last Wednesday in an attempt to subdue the virus’ spread.

Ms Ardern also returned social distancing and gathering caps to the rest of New Zealand as part of her government’s zero-tolerance elimination strategy of the virus.

Both alert levels will be in place for a fortnight and are due to expire on Wednesday August 26.

Since the discovery of the outbreak, Kiwi health officials have rapidly ramped up testing.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said 63,231 tests had been completed in the past three days, which he labelled “an exceptional effort”.

“The system is working at top speed and that should give us all confidence,” he said.

Of the country’s 69 active cases, including those international arrivals identified within the border isolation regime, three require hospital-level care.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has pledged to discover the source of the outbreak.

The Auckland branch of freight business Americold has been identified as a possible source, given an employee there showed the “earliest onset date symptoms” according to Dr Bloomfield.

“We’re doing the environmental testing. It may be a long shot but we’re working with our Victorian counterparts … there may well be no link but its one to exclude.”

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said there was “no evidence” of an epidemiological link between the Australian state and the NZ outbreak.

Mr Andrews said he would share information with Dr Bloomfield’s team to help identify the source.

“The labs are talking and we’re doing everything possible to be as helpful as we can,” he said.

“It hasn’t provided an answer to this point, which I know will be very frustrating for them.

“But the very best of minds are continuing to work as hard as they can.”

Australian rules football

Bombers facing uphill AFL finals battle

Essendon are facing a monumental task to qualify for the AFL finals after suffering another setback with Sunday's loss to St Kilda.

Australian rules football

Sicily knee woe adds to Hawks' Eagles loss

West Coast booted the first four goals of their AFL match against Hawthorn on Sunday to cruise to a 32-point win at Optus Stadium.

Australian rules football

Bombers no match as Saints bounce back

Max King booted three goals and Brad Hill showed glimpses of his best as St Kilda dominated Essendon in a 35-point AFL win on Sunday in Brisbane.

rugby league

Wests Tigers beat Bulldogs in NRL thriller

Five-eighth Luke Brooks has nailed a late field goal to earn Wests Tigers a season-saving 29-28 NRL win over Canterbury.

rugby league

Knights enter race for NRL's top four

Newcastle look certain to play their first NRL finals in seven years and are now a real chance of reaching the top four for the first time since 2006.

virus diseases

NSW records seven new COVID-19 cases

Premier Gladys Berejikilian says she remains anxious about undetected COVID-19 cases in western and southwestern Sydney after seven new cases.

political campaigns

Ardern delays NZ election to October 17

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has deferred to her deputy Winston Peters, delaying her country's poll by four weeks to October 17.