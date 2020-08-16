Auckland Covid-19 cluster grows by 12

Auckland’s COVID-19 cluster is yet to trend down, with New Zealand health authorities announcing 12 fresh community cases of the virus on Sunday.

The upswing from Saturday’s seven cases means the total cases in the outbreak, NZ’s first after 102 virus-free days, stands at 49.

A thirteenth case is an overseas traveller in quarantine.

But there’s still no concrete understanding of how the virus spread to Auckland, as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discuss possible links between their regions.

Ms Ardern placed Auckland into lockdown last Wednesday in an attempt to subdue the virus’ spread.

Ms Ardern also returned social distancing and gathering caps to the rest of New Zealand as part of her government’s zero-tolerance elimination strategy of the virus.

Both alert levels will be in place for a fortnight and are due to expire on Wednesday August 26.

Since the discovery of the outbreak, Kiwi health officials have rapidly ramped up testing.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said 63,231 tests had been completed in the past three days, which he labelled “an exceptional effort”.

“The system is working at top speed and that should give us all confidence,” he said.

Of the country’s 69 active cases, including those international arrivals identified within the border isolation regime, three require hospital-level care.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has pledged to discover the source of the outbreak.

The Auckland branch of freight business Americold has been identified as a possible source, given an employee there showed the “earliest onset date symptoms” according to Dr Bloomfield.

“We’re doing the environmental testing. It may be a long shot but we’re working with our Victorian counterparts … there may well be no link but its one to exclude.”

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said there was “no evidence” of an epidemiological link between the Australian state and the NZ outbreak.

Mr Andrews said he would share information with Dr Bloomfield’s team to help identify the source.

“The labs are talking and we’re doing everything possible to be as helpful as we can,” he said.

“It hasn’t provided an answer to this point, which I know will be very frustrating for them.

“But the very best of minds are continuing to work as hard as they can.”