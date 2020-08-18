Discover Australian Associated Press

New Zealand has announced a further nine cases of community transmission of coronavirus in Auckland. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Auckland COVID-19 cluster grows by nine

By Ben McKay

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 12:55:44

New Zealand’s top doctor has suggested the previously COVID-free country may not return to its restriction-free lifestyle if it eliminates the virus a second time.

On Monday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced a further nine cases of community transmission in Auckland.

That outbreak now includes 58 people and has put five Kiwis in hospital, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to delay the country’s election by four weeks to October 17.

Auckland has returned to lockdown, or level three, to suppress the spread of the virus.

The rest of New Zealand has been placed at level two, which mandates social distancing and caps on gathering sizes.

Under the previous alert level one restrictions, household bubbles and Ms Ardern’s dreaded “bonk ban” were ditched.

Kiwis were allowed to pack grandstands at professional sport, travel around the country, and to dance and mingle at nightclubs.

However, Dr Bloomfield suggested the “new normal” could see the loss of some of those freedoms.

“This outbreak will give us pause for thought about what alert level one looks like and what our minimum expectations of every New Zealander might be,” he said.

“I think we should aim to get back to life as normal as possible.

“But the new normal I think will include a little more physical distancing, more frequent availability and use of hand gel or possibly even the use of masks in some settings.”

The source of the fresh Kiwi outbreak is still yet to be determined.

New Zealand and Australian officials are collaborating over a possible link through a freight business with outlets in Melbourne and Auckland.

The Mount Wellington branch of Americold is currently the focus of enquiries as it is the location of the earliest symptomatic case in the Auckland cluster.

Dr Bloomfield also listed an Auckland guinea pig show is one of a number of new locations drawn into the outbreak.

The show, held at the Auckland Cavy Club on August 8, was named by Dr Bloomfield as a location of interest alongside fitness club Butterbean Motivation and the Eden Junior Rugby Club.

Kiwis who have links to those places are urged to seek health advice.

