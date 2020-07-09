Audit criticises Facebook on civil rights

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
About 900 advertisers have joined a Facebook boycott promoted by US civil rights groups. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Audit criticises Facebook on civil rights

By AAP

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 22:13:32

Facebook has not done enough to protect users from discrimination, falsehoods and incitement to violence, an external civil rights audit has found, adding to pressure on the company in the midst of an advertiser boycott.

The audit report, which Facebook commissioned two years ago, points to what the authors describe as a series of harmful decisions, including a “terrible precedent” not to intervene in posts in recent weeks by President Donald Trump, which could allow the platform to be “weaponised to suppress voting”.

The findings come at a time when about 900 advertisers, including major brands such as Coca-Cola, have joined a boycott promoted by major US civil rights groups including the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP.

“Many in the civil rights community have become disheartened, frustrated and angry after years of engagement where they implored the company to do more to advance equality and fight discrimination, while also safeguarding free expression,” the auditors write in the report released on Wednesday.

Facebook commissioned the audit in 2018 as part of its response to a range of criticism over issues such as data privacy, voter suppression, incitement of violence and a lack of transparency in political advertising.

The audit was led by Laura Murphy, a former director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s legislative office.

The company did not immediately indicate specific steps it would take in response to the findings but issued a statement attributed to chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg describing the audit as a “really important process for our company”.

“Facebook stands firmly against hate,” Sandberg said. “What has become increasingly clear is that we have a long way to go.”

The auditors say Facebook has been too willing to exempt politicians from its rules, letting some spread misinformation, harmful and divisive rhetoric and even calls to violence.

Facebook has taken a hands-off approach to political speech compared with rivals, notably leaving untouched posts by Trump in recent weeks that were flagged by its rival Twitter for falsehoods and incitement of violence.

Organizers of the advertising boycott met for more than an hour via video conference with Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and Sandberg on Tuesday.

After the meeting, activists said they saw “no commitment to action” from the company.

Latest sport

soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

Australian rules football

Undermanned Cats beat Brisbane in AFL

Geelong guns Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett have helped their AFL side to complete a come-from-behind victory over Brisbane by 27 points at the SCG.

rugby league

Roosters blow away NQ, winger bags five

Replacement winger Matt Ikuvalu has bagged five tries to inspire the Sydney Roosters to a 42-16 NRL win over North Queensland in Townsville.

rugby league

Marshall back in NRL via bench for Tigers

Benji Marshall has been recalled to the Wests Tigers' bench for the NRL game against South Sydney, a month after being dropped from the side for poor defending.

Australian rules football

Bombers add star duo for Roos clash in AFL

Essendon have been boosted by the return of key pair Conor McKenna and Zach Merrett for their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

news

virus diseases

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

sport

soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

world

virus diseases

US virus surges prompt tough action

New Jersey and New York, the hard-hit states at the outset of the US coronavirus outbreak, want to preserve progress against the virus as cases surge elsewhere.