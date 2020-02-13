Discover Australian Associated Press

Auditor-General Grant Hehir has appeared at an inquiry into the $100 million sports grants program. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Flawed process in sports grants: inquiry

By AAP

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 17:05:50

The public spending watchdog says sports groups have a right to expect fair handing of grant applications.

Auditor-General Grant Hehir gave evidence on Thursday on the first day of public hearings of an inquiry into the so-called sports rorts affair, which led to the resignation of former sports minister Bridget McKenzie.

“We concluded the award of grant funding under the Community Sports Infrastructure Program was not informed by an appropriate assessment process and sound advice,” Mr Hehir told the inquiry.

He said the parallel process run by Senator McKenzie’s office alongside that of the government agency Sports Australia “was not informed by clear advice and were not consistent with the program guidelines”.

“It is poor practice for entities to be instructed what their advice should recommend rather than providing their own recommendations that are developed through an evidence-based approach,” he said.

“Potential applicants and other stakeholders have a right to expect program funding decisions will be made in a manner and on a basis consistent with published program guidelines,” he said.

The audit report found blatant political pork-barrelling in the program, with grants awarded by the Morrison government based on colour-coded electoral margins.

Mr Morrison had the head of his department – his former chief of staff – conduct a separate review that supposedly absolved the government of any wrongdoing.

Philip Gaetjens’ report has not been released but according to Mr Morrison it found “no basis for the suggestion that political considerations were the primary determining factor”.

The committee also wants to hear from Mr Gaetjens to explain how he reached his conclusion.

It investigate the roles of the offices of the prime minister and deputy prime minister, as well any external parties, in determining the distribution of grants.

