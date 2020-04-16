Aus app helps student fitness during virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bolt For Gold fitness app creator Alex Bowden with Australian soccer player James Brown (R). Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Aus app helps student fitness during virus

By Ashlea Witoslawski

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 17:05:03

Two Australian brothers are encouraging kids to pull out their phones to keep fit and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brisbane-based Daniel, 30, and Alex Bowden, 28, from the NSW northern rivers region, created their Bolt For Gold app about three years ago which allows people to race against each other from different locations over the same distance.

When schools across Australia began virtual learning this year due to COVID-19, Alex started to think about the effects of self-isolation on physical fitness.

“Schools have gone to all these video platforms and have started online training, but there is no online running or physical training,” Alex told AAP on Wednesday. 

He says schools have had to cancel their upcoming annual cross country competitions and have been turning to the app as a potential way to keep the races going while adhering to social distancing measures.

The first big test for the app will be hosting cross country competitions for 12 Catholic schools spanning from the NSW northern rivers to Port Macquarie.

“Schools have basically said ‘no’ to cross country at this point, but this could really get a lot of students moving when they are just sitting around at home,” he added.

Private pages can be set up for schools to show individual student results and keep track of house points.

“It’s really fun for kids to see the competition on their phones. It’s animated and they get so excited and really give it a go,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby union

NZ beats Australia to rugby pay deal

New Zealand's elite rugby players have learnt the extent of their coronavirus-related pay cuts, but their Australian counterparts are still awaiting their deal.

Australian rules football

AFL to announce resumption date this month

AFL clubs and fans will be given definitive details about the 2020 season resumption by the end of April, league boss Gillon McLachlan says.

rugby league

State govt expects NRL pitch next week

The NRL is expected to put its pitch to resume its season, and how it will abide by new health guidelines, before the state government next week.

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

news

politics

Economic clamp could ease in four weeks

Parts of the economy in hibernation due to coronavirus could be restarted in mid-May if three crucial health benchmarks are met.

sport

rugby union

NZ beats Australia to rugby pay deal

New Zealand's elite rugby players have learnt the extent of their coronavirus-related pay cuts, but their Australian counterparts are still awaiting their deal.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.