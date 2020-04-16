Aus app helps student fitness during virus

Two Australian brothers are encouraging kids to pull out their phones to keep fit and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brisbane-based Daniel, 30, and Alex Bowden, 28, from the NSW northern rivers region, created their Bolt For Gold app about three years ago which allows people to race against each other from different locations over the same distance.

When schools across Australia began virtual learning this year due to COVID-19, Alex started to think about the effects of self-isolation on physical fitness.

“Schools have gone to all these video platforms and have started online training, but there is no online running or physical training,” Alex told AAP on Wednesday.

He says schools have had to cancel their upcoming annual cross country competitions and have been turning to the app as a potential way to keep the races going while adhering to social distancing measures.

The first big test for the app will be hosting cross country competitions for 12 Catholic schools spanning from the NSW northern rivers to Port Macquarie.

“Schools have basically said ‘no’ to cross country at this point, but this could really get a lot of students moving when they are just sitting around at home,” he added.

Private pages can be set up for schools to show individual student results and keep track of house points.

“It’s really fun for kids to see the competition on their phones. It’s animated and they get so excited and really give it a go,” he said.