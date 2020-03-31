Aus cricket captain Paine’s wallet stolen

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tim Paine has had his car broken into and wallet stolen while setting up a garage gym. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Aus cricket captain Paine’s wallet stolen

By Murray Wenzel

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 09:19:55

Tim Paine has had his car broken into and wallet stolen while setting up a garage gym during self isolation.

Attempting to stay healthy as the COVID-19 pandemic forces the world indoors, the Australia Test captain had moved his car onto the street to set up his own iron paradise, complete with a ball hanging in a sock “to work on his cover drive”.

But Paine was shocked when he woke on Tuesday. 

“I’ve actually hit a bit of a snag today because I moved the car out onto the street only to wake up this morning to a text from NAB saying my credit card has been used,” he told SEN Breakfast.

“I went outside and the car door was open and the wallet’s gone.”

The coronavirus crisis has stopped club, domestic and international cricket in its tracks, with Cricket Australia also delaying their central contract announcements due this week until next month.

Australia’s tours of Bangladesh and England in June and July are both in doubt, however CA are still confident of hosting the Twenty20 World Cup from October.

Latest sport

cricket

Aus cricket captain Paine's wallet stolen

Isolation took an unwanted twist for Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine when his car was broken into and his wallet stolen on Tuesday.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics set for July-Aug in 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 next year, almost the exact same slot as that originally scheduled for the Games this year.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to start on July 23, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23-August 8 next year, Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee have announced.

soccer

A-League clubs feel pinch of suspension

Several A-League clubs are reportedly following Perth Glory by standing down players and staff as the financial costs of the competition's suspension bite.

rugby league

Transparency on NRL funds is crucial: RLPA

The NRL and RLPA are expected to finalise a 46 per cent reduction in player wages on Tuesday when pay talks resume.

news

politics

Businesses jump at $130b wage subsidy plan

Businesses have rushed to sign up to the federal government's $130 billion wage subsidy scheme, with 113,000 signing up since its announcement on Monday.

sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics set for July-Aug in 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 next year, almost the exact same slot as that originally scheduled for the Games this year.

world

epidemic and plague

Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The United States will likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases, a top health official has warned, as over 720,000 infections were reported globally.