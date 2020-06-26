Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Opera House lights up after the Australia-NZ bid wins the 2023 Women's World Cup hosting rights. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

By Anna Harrington

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 12:00:53

The 2023 Women’s World Cup hosting rights are sealed but with less than three years to go before kick-off, the hard work has only just begun for Australia and New Zealand.

The trans-Tasman bid beat Colombia 22-13 in FIFA Council voting on Friday to bring the World Cup to the region for the first time.

Matildas superstar and captain Sam Kerr led the chorus of celebrations – all too aware of the significance of the moment.

“WE DID IT. WE FREAKING DID IT,” Kerr posted on Twitter, followed by a video of her trademark backflip celebration.

Kiwi counterpart Ali Riley shared a tearful photo, captioned “I will never forget this moment” – then suggested she might join Kerr in a backflip.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who personally hit the phones to lobby ahead of the vote, and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison also relished the success.

“The 2023 event will be the largest, and no doubt the best, Women’s World Cup that has ever been staged,” Ardern and Morrison said in a joint statement. 

“This tournament will further inspire our next generation and provide the platform for them to compete on the world stage.”

At FFA headquarters, the overwhelming feeling was relief, after a prolonged voting process.

“There’s a lot of relief actually – you never know how these processes are gonna turn out,” FFA chief executive James Johnson told Fox Sports.

“I’m very relieved and I’m very happy with the team and I hope this makes the Australian football community very happy.”

If Australia and New Zealand delivered a bid that simply couldn’t be denied, bringing that vision to reality in a short time period poses just as big a challenge.

The logistics of the tournament – arguably the biggest sporting event staged in Australasia since the 2000 Sydney Olympics – are extraordinary.

The first 32-team Women’s World Cup is expected to host 1.5 million fans and will be held across 12 cities and 13 stadiums.

“It starts Monday,” Johnson said.

“We get a weekend where we can enjoy, we can relax a little bit but (the work) starts Monday.”

Matildas Steph Catley, Lydia Williams and Alanna Kennedy, along with New Zealand defender Rebekah Stott were in the FFA offices when the host was announced.

“Three years is not a long time,” Williams told Fox Sports.

“It’s not a long time to prepare so we’re ready and raring to go.

“It’s lucky that Australia already has a lot of stadiums and fields and facilities built – so for us it’s how do we host the best tournament?

“But (for the Matildas), we’re already in it – a head start (on) the competition.”

Latest sport

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

Australian rules football

Battling Eagles axe four for Power clash

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has made four unforced changes to his 15th-placed team ahead of the Eagles' round-four clash with Port Adelaide.

news

health

Thirty fresh virus cases in Victoria

Victoria has notched another 30 new cases of coronavirus on Friday with Centrelink contract workers who live hotspots told not to return to work.

sport

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

world

virus diseases

Vaccine against COVID-19 not certain: WHO

The US has registered a near-record number of new coronavirus cases per day as an outbreak in China's capital appears to have been brought under control.