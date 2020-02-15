Ausgrid compensation concerns in NSW

As many continue to wait for their power to be restored from last weekend’s NSW storm damage, questions surrounding compensation from power company Ausgrid have began to rise.

According to the Ausgrid website, premises that have experienced a power outage for 12 hours or more in a metropolitan area or more than 18 hours in non-metropolitan area can make a claim for $80.

However, the site also says “Interruption to supply relating to severe weather events or emergency situations may be excluded”.

West Pymble man Hae Dong Choi has been keeping his three daughters’ phones charged with his car or with portable batteries his friends have kindly powered up.

“I can’t make food,” the father and private tutor told AAP.

“I have spent a lot of money and it’s very inconvenient to have cold showers.”

Mr Dong Choi says network provider Ausgrid wants receipts or photos for what was in his fridge before paying compensation.

“They asked for proof (but) it’s just common sense that whatever was in the fridge is gone,” he said on Saturday.

Ausgrid did not respond to questions about compensation, but did say about 5800 customers are still waiting for connection as of 10.15pm on Saturday.

“Ausgrid repair teams are in the field overnight restoring power to customers in storm-affected Sydney and the Central Coast,” an Ausgrid spokesman said in a statement on Saturday.

“Some parts of the network have had to be rebuilt from the ground up with crews replacing snapped power poles and re-stringing hundreds of spans of powerlines.”

Power has been returned to 134,200 homes and businesses since last Sunday.

All repairs expected to be complete by the end of Sunday.