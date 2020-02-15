Ausgrid compensation concerns in NSW

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There are questions surrounding possible compensation for Ausgrid customers affected by rain. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

weather

Ausgrid compensation concerns in NSW

By Ashlea Witoslawski and Luke Costin

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 22:52:08

As many continue to wait for their power to be restored from last weekend’s NSW storm damage, questions surrounding compensation from power company Ausgrid have began to rise. 

According to the Ausgrid website, premises that have experienced a power outage for 12 hours or more in a metropolitan area or more than 18 hours in non-metropolitan area can make a claim for $80. 

However, the site also says “Interruption to supply relating to severe weather events or emergency situations may be excluded”.

West Pymble man Hae Dong Choi has been keeping his three daughters’ phones charged with his car or with portable batteries his friends have kindly powered up.

“I can’t make food,” the father and private tutor told AAP.

“I have spent a lot of money and it’s very inconvenient to have cold showers.”

Mr Dong Choi says network provider Ausgrid wants receipts or photos for what was in his fridge before paying compensation.

“They asked for proof (but) it’s just common sense that whatever was in the fridge is gone,” he said on Saturday. 

Ausgrid did not respond to questions about compensation, but did say about 5800 customers are still waiting for connection as of 10.15pm on Saturday.

“Ausgrid repair teams are in the field overnight restoring power to customers in storm-affected Sydney and the Central Coast,” an Ausgrid spokesman said in a statement on Saturday. 

“Some parts of the network have had to be rebuilt from the ground up with crews replacing snapped power poles and re-stringing hundreds of spans of powerlines.”

Power has been returned to 134,200 homes and businesses since last Sunday.

All repairs expected to be complete by the end of Sunday. 

Latest news

weather

Ausgrid compensation concerns in NSW

Those affected by the Sydney and NSW coastal power outages have begun to question their Ausgrid compensation options, as thousands still wait for repairs.

disease

Aust expert sent to virus ship off Japan

An Australian medical expert is being sent to Japan to help assess passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess off Yokohama.

health

Australian virus expert arrives in Japan

An Australian medical expert sent to Japan to assist authorities assess passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess off Yokohama is on the ground.

weather

Northeast Vic storm warning called off

A severe thunderstorm warning in Victoria's fire-ravaged northeast has been called off by the Bureau of Meteorology.

weather

Qld flood conditions expected to ease

Flood conditions should ease across Queensland throughout the rest of the weekend, as swollen rivers levels fall.

news

disease

Aust expert sent to virus ship off Japan

An Australian medical expert is being sent to Japan to help assess passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess off Yokohama.

sport

rugby league

Nines unearth super NRL talent in Perth

North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater was named player of the NRL Nines tournament but two young rookies stole the spotlight.

world

disease

France confirms first European virus death

An 80-year-old Chinese man, who had been treated in a Paris hospital since last month, has been confirmed as the first death in Europe due to the coronavirus.