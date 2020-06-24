Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Wads of Australian cash are key evidence in a big corruption probe into a one-time LA councilman. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 07:17:02

A photo of wads of Australian cash stacked inside a car has become key evidence in a massive corruption probe rocking the halls of Los Angeles City Council.

The FBI and US federal prosecutors released the photo on Tuesday after announcing the arrest of Jose Huizar, a powerful LA councilman accused of leading a “pay-to-play” criminal enterprise.

He is the fifth person to be charged in the ongoing corruption investigation.    

Huizar, 51, allegedly accepted $US1.5 million ($A2.2 million) in illicit benefits from developers, including lavish trips to Australia and Las Vegas funded by a Chinese billionaire who showered Huizar with casino chips.

“There are at least a dozen luxurious trips to casinos in the United States and abroad, where Mr Huizar was given over $US250,000 in gambling chips,” US Attorney for the Central District of California, Nick Hanna, told reporters on Tuesday.

The criminal complaint alleges Huizar flew to Australia in 2016 with a former aide, George Esparza, the Chinese billionaire, named in court documents by the alias “Chairman E”, and a fourth person known as “Executive Director E”.

The Chinese billionaire was hoping to build “the tallest building west of the Mississippi River” in Huizar’s downtown LA council district and provided $US800,000 in benefits to the councilman, according to prosecutors.

“On January 1, 2016, Huizar, Esparza, Chairman E, and Executive Director E travelled to Australia, where Huizar and Esparza accepted financial benefits from Chairman E, including private jet flights for Esparza, a $US10,980 commercial airline ticket for Huizar, hotels, meals, alcohol, and other expenses,” the criminal complaint states.

“In addition, Chairman E provided Huizar and Esparza casino chips, which Huizar and Esparza cashed out in Australian dollars.”

Esparza, who has entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisation (RICO) statute, is cooperating with authorities.

The photo of the Australian wads of cash sitting in a car, with Huizar’s council work schedule in the background, was allegedly taken by Esparza on his iPhone.

The criminal complaint details alleged text messages between Huizar and Esparza discussing how to convert the Australian dollars to US currency and avert bank reporting requirements.

“They are asking me for my drivers license and social security for IRS record. Do you think it’s fine to leave my info?” Esparza allegedly wrote.

Huizar allegedly responded: “No. Maybe we can change a little at a time … under 10k in the future”.

Huizar is charged with one count of conspiring to violate the RICO Act.

Authorities allege one developer provided Huizar with $US500,000 in cash in brown paper bags and when the FBI raided his home they found $US129,000 cash in a closet.

Latest sport

virus diseases

Kyrgios reacts to Djokovic's COVID-19 test

Nick Kyrgios has let his feelings be known after Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test following the world No.1's controversial charity tournament.

tennis

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to confirm that he has tested positive to coronavirus, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios quick to tweet his reaction.

Australian rules football

Worsfold to speak about Conor McKenna saga

Essendon coach John Worsfold will on Wednesday speak about the bizarre Conor McKenna saga, which had threatened to derail the Bombers' AFL season.

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

rugby league

Eels' forward Brown loses at NRL judiciary

Parramatta's Nathan Brown will serve a two-game suspension after failing to have a grade-two careless high tackle offence downgraded at the NRL judiciary.

news

politics

Other states warn against Victorian travel

Victorians are contemplating the prospect of a return to tougher lockdowns in some areas amid fears about a spike in new virus cases in the past week.

sport

virus diseases

Kyrgios reacts to Djokovic's COVID-19 test

Nick Kyrgios has let his feelings be known after Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test following the world No.1's controversial charity tournament.

world

virus diseases

US eyes 2021 vaccine, China posts 22 cases

Chinese authorities have reported 22 coronavirus cases, including 13 in the capital Beijing, as US expert Anthony Fauci said a vaccine could be found by 2021.