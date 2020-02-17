Discover Australian Associated Press

Alyssa Healy holds the record for the highest score in a women's T20 interantional with 148 not out. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Aussie coach unfazed by Healy form slump

By Steve Larkin

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 10:54:40

Australia’s coach Matthew Mott has no intention of telling explosive opener Alyssa Healy to keep her powder dry in a bid to find form in the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Healy made just five runs from three digs in the recent tri-series but Mott is backing the prolific run-scorer to rediscover her game-breaking best.

“She plays a game that is high risk and it’s not going to come off all the time,” Mott told reporters on Monday.

“If you want us to be fearless and all the things that we bang on about all the time, when you get out a couple of times you can’t try and reinvent the wheel.”

Australia play South Africa in Adelaide on Tuesday, their last practice match before their cup opener against India in Sydney on Friday.

Healy dominated when Australia won the 2018 T20 World Cup, averaging 56.25 at a strikerate of 144.23.

“She is not out there struggling at the moment,” Mott said.

“Normally when she has made a mistake she has paid a heavy price.

“So the good thing is, the main tournament is coming up, she delivered in the last World Cup just about every game, so with quality players like that you have just got to keep backing them in because they can win you matches.”

Mott said allrounder Erin Burns was likely to be available for the cup opener after recovering from knee surgery.

Burns hasn’t played any international cricket since September but Mott was bullish about the 31-year-old’s capacity to perform.

“She has still got a niggle, we have still got some return to play protocols to get through,” he said.

“But she should be available for the first game in Sydney which is what we have been planning for the whole time.

“She’s an experienced player, she has played for a very long time.

“She will get through. She has shown a lot of resilience over her whole career, she has battled injuries and come back and played really well so I don’t think it will be any different.”

