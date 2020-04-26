Aussie equities set to lift in early trade

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Early gains of 1.5 per cent are expected for Australian stocks when the market opens this week. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

market and exchange

Aussie equities set to lift in early trade

By Angelo Risso

April 26, 2020

2020-04-26 12:16:50

A solid close to the week on the US bourse is likely to flow on to Australian stocks when the market opens this week, with early gains of 1.5 per cent expected.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Friday up 25.5 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 5,242.6 points, but over the week dropped 244.9 points, or 4.46 per cent.

This snapped a four-week string of gains on the Australian stock market.

CommSec chief economist Craig James on Sunday said the Australian futures market pointed to an 82-point rise on the ASX, or 1.5 per cent, in Monday’s early trade.

Mr James said the resource sector would benefit from the steady recovery of oil prices amid global production cuts prompted by a collapse in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a 1.1 per cent lift on the US’ Dow Jones on Friday.

“We have had a good track record since we hit the lows,” Mr James told AAP.

Energy companies on Friday were the big winners, up 2.0 per cent as the price of Brent crude advanced four per cent. It now sits at $US21.44 a barrel.

Woodside gained 1.8 per cent, Santos rose 1.9 per cent and Oil Search advanced 4.8 per cent, while miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals lifted.

Melbourne biotech company Mesoblast also soared 38.9 per cent to $2.73 after reporting that of a dozen COVID-19 patients on ventilators treated with its stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L, 10 had survived and nine had come off the ventilators.

Mr James said Australian analysts would this week keep a close eye on inflation figures released on Wednesday, with a headline increase to the Consumer Price Index of 0.1 per cent and underlying increase of 0.4 per cent expected.

Those figures would mostly reflect a pre-coronavirus economic environment.

“It’s the March quarter figures coming out – it’ll really be dominated by lower petrol prices so that’ll keep the headline rate of inflation contained,” Mr James said.

“But that’s not a big focus at the moment here in Australia, it’s all about growth … what happens to economic growth, jobs numbers and home prices.”

International trade prices would also be released on Thursday.

Australian rules football

Worsfold open to new AFL position in 2021

John Worsfold wants to stay involved in the AFL beyond 2020 and is open to joining another club after he hands over the Essendon coaching reins to Ben Rutten.

Australian rules football

Hardwick wants AFL return date ASAP

Premiership coach Damien Hardwick says AFL teams could prepare for a season reboot with as little as two weeks' full training under their belts.

(US) National Football League (NFL) (North American)

Aust punter Siposs signed by NFL's Lions

Just minutes after the NFL Draft ended the Detroit Lions signed former AFL forward Arryn Siposs.

Australian rules football

Coaches, footy bosses to guide AFL return

Several AFL coaches and football managers will help guide the AFL through a return to play and assess the future of footy departments and talent pathways.

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

virus diseases

Councils get $395m, NSW cases pass 3000

A sixth Newmarch House resident has died with the coronavirus, raising the NSW death toll to 36 as the state government tips $395 million into local councils.

virus diseases

Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000

More than half of the 200,000 global coronavirus-linked deaths have been reported in the United States, Spain and Italy.