Aussie expats left jobless due to virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rebecca Taylor had to rush home to Sydney when it was announced the borders would be closing. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Aussie expats left jobless due to virus

By Tiffanie Turnbull

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 18:57:59

Five days ago Rebecca Taylor was living her dream – she worked in London and travelled around Europe in her spare time.

Now, she’s among the scores of Australian expats who have had their lives uprooted in an instant and been left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday morning, the 23-year-old woke to the news that the federal government was calling for all Australians abroad to come home.

She immediately resigned from her job, packed up her life, and 24 hours later was en route home.

“Most of my possessions are still in London. I could only bring back one suitcase,” she said.

“Because everyone was kind of in isolation before I left I didn’t even get to say goodbye to people.”

On the journey home passengers around her were wearing hazmat-like suits and goggles when she couldn’t even find a mask.

Unexpected temperature checks during her stop-over in Dubai had MsTaylor worried she’d be detained there.

But after a “full-on” three days, Ms Taylor landed in Sydney on Thursday night.

She’s daunted by the uncertainty ahead of her, and in isolation in the Blue Mountains.

“I don’t know when I’m going to be able to work again, there’s no way of knowing when I’ll be able to go back to London, no way of knowing when I’ll get my stuff back.”

Vancouver-based Australian Jonathan Bernardini is in a similar position.

He was visiting Melbourne when Canada announced it would shut its borders.

Mr Bernardini is now unable to return to his medical research job at the University of British Colombia.

He’s applying to the Canadian government for an exemption but isn’t optimistic.

“Everything that I’ve got established in Canada – like paying bills, renting my apartment – all of those commitments are still ongoing but I can’t work,” Mr Bernardini said.

“I’m pretty anxious about it. I’m holding out hope but it’s kind of scary to have your career and your livelihood in the hands of a foreign government.”

Given his specialised line of work, the 27-year-old fears he’ll find himself unemployed in Australia and will have to move back in with his parents – along with another sibling in the same position.

“The worst-case scenario would be if the virus outbreak is not contained and I find myself in limbo.”

Latest sport

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man again v Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

soccer

Catley leads City to W-League glory

Matildas star Steph Catley has led Melbourne City to a record fourth W-League championship, scoring the only goal in a grand final win over Sydney FC.

rugby league

Bennett won't police NRL isolation policy

South Sydney's Wayne Bennett says he can't guarantee his players will follow radical safety measures set to be introduced under an NRL self isolation policy.

Australian rules football

Collingwood AFL staffer has coronavirus

An employee at Collingwood has been isolated with coronavirus after returning from overseas.

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

news

health

Aust virus cases pass 1000 after NSW jump

Eighty-three new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW, taking the state total to 436 and the national figure has past 1000.

sport

rugby league

DCE is Manly NRL ice man again v Roosters

Daly Cherry-Evans has kicked the 21st field goal of his NRL career to take Manly to a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval.

world

health

Lockdowns increase globally as virus hits

The number of lockdowns around the world are increasing as countries try to control Covid-19, which is straining health systems