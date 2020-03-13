Discover Australian Associated Press

The McLaren pit ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, where their withdrawal leaves the race in doubt. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

motor racing

Aussie GP in doubt after McLaren pulls out

By Laine Clark

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 00:59:31

The Australian Grand Prix appears in doubt after McLaren withdrew from the Formula One season opener when a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

And it has been revealed a ninth person has now been isolated and tested for the virus at Albert Park.

McLaren chiefs told governing body FIA of their decision to pull out late on Thursday night, barely 24 hours before practice was due to start in Melbourne.

“The decision has been taken based on a duty of care not only to McLaren F1 employees and partners, but also to the team’s competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders,” a McLaren statement said.

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.

“The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine.”

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) said the McLaren team member was the only one to test positive from the eight F1 personnel who had initially been revealed to have been quarantined for the virus in Melbourne.

However, the AGPC revealed on Thursday night that a ninth person had also been tested for the virus, with results set to be revealed in the next 24 to 72 hours.

But the AGPC said the latest person tested was “not associated with any Formula 1 team, the FIA or associated suppliers”.

“The AGPC will provide updates as further details become available,” a statement said.

However, the AGPC said they were in discussions about “the broader implications of this test result”.

A question mark now appears to hover over whether the Australian Grand Prix will go ahead after Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikako said earlier on Thursday that positive tests at Albert Park could stop the race from being held on Sunday.

“We have not reached the point in time where we need to take these extreme measures but we will not hesitate to take those steps if we get that advice because we will prioritise public health,” she said.

Earlier, six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he found it “shocking” that the season-opener was being staged in Melbourne amid a global coronavirus pandemic.

“I am really very, very surprised that we are here,” the Mercedes star said.

“For me it is shocking that we are all sitting in this (press conference) room.

“It seems like the rest of the world is reacting … you see the NBA has been suspended yet Formula One continues to go on – it’s definitely concerning for me.”

