Interest rate cut likely as virus spreads

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says a second economic package will be significant. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Interest rate cut likely as virus spreads

By Daniel McCulloch

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 10:06:52

Interest rates are expected to be cut to record lows as Australia’s central bank scrambles to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government is also working on new stimulus measures to prevent the outbreak shutting down large chunks of the economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Economists expect the central bank to slash the cash rate to 0.25 per cent, which would be the lowest in Australia’s history.

RBA governor Philip Lowe is also expected to release details of an asset purchasing program, including buying government bonds.

The bond-buying program would flood Australia’s financial system with extra cash to keep the economy functioning smoothly during the crisis.

The spread of the coronavirus in Australia and across the world has cemented the likelihood the national economy will fall into recession this year, as consumer spending and productivity slumps.

Economists have warned the economy could contract by as much as two per cent in the June quarter, risking a rise in unemployment to almost eight per cent, from around five per cent now.

The latest jobless figures will be released on Thursday morning.

“Workers in industries such as tourism, education and retail are already being laid off and this will only worsen under travel bans, cancellations of large events and social distancing,” ANZ said in a research note to clients.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the upcoming government economic package, which will follow $17.6 billion worth of support announced last week, will be significant.

The government is aiming for business-focused measures that cushion the impact of the crisis and may include cash payments or loans.

The first stimulus package included $750 one-off payments for pensioners and welfare recipients, as well as grants of up to $25,000 for small business.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has recommended a range of measures for the second package, including help to keep workers employed and concessional loans to assist with cash flow.

Australia’s small business and family enterprise ombudsman Kate Carnell has urged the government to include sole traders in its support package, as they can’t access the grants on offer.

Senior Labor figure Penny Wong said the second package needed to include help for casual workers.

“(They) face a dreadful decision if they are asked to isolate, of either doing the right thing by the community and public health, but not being able to put food on the table for their families,” she told ABC News.

“We should not put them in that position.”

Latest news

politics

Interest rate cut likely as virus spreads

As the federal government finalises another economic stimulus package to cushion the blow of coronavirus, the central bank is ready to take its own action.

politics

Panicked shoppers urged to calm down

Australia's agriculture minister says there is no prospect of food shortages because farmers can produce enough food for 75 million people.

politics

Aussies face unprecedented virus measures

More economic support is on the way to lessen the blow caused by coronavirus as Australia faces unprecedented measures to slow the spread of the disease.

politics

Energy companies told to go easy on bills

With small and medium businesses set to take a financial hit due to the coronavirus, energy companies are being told to cut them slack on bills.

politics

Australians face months of virus measures

The government has upped the ante on measures to stem coronavirus with limits on social gatherings, visitors to aged care and tough new travel advice.

news

politics

Panicked shoppers urged to calm down

Australia's agriculture minister says there is no prospect of food shortages because farmers can produce enough food for 75 million people.

sport

Australian rules football

Daw sent home sick from Roos' AFL training

North Melbourne's Majak Daw could still make a memorable AFL comeback on Sunday but has been sent home sick from Kangaroos' training on Friday.

world

health

Trump taps powers to boost virus response

Donald Trump has described himself as a "wartime president" as coronavirus cases surge and markets fall in the United States.