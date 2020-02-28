Discover Australian Associated Press

The Australian share market is at a six-month low over fears from the coronavirus epidemic. Image by AAP Image/Angela Brkic

market and exchange

Aussie market braces for pandemic losses

By AAP

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 20:30:32

The rug has been swept out from under the Australian share market this week with investors bracing for further falls amid growing panic the coronavirus outbreak will trigger a global recession.

European stock markets plunged at the start of trading on Friday with the FTSE 100 index sliding a further 2.8 per cent.

And with Wall Street experiencing its worst trading session since 2011 on Thursday, investors may already be feeling Monday-morning jitters before the weekend has even started.

IG market analyst Kyle Rodda said markets were most concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in the world’s largest economy following the infection of a California woman this week.

The local market dropped to a six-month low on Friday after suffering its worst day in over four years.

Since hitting an all-time high of 7,197.2 on Thursday, February 20, it has declined for six straight days, losing 756 points, or 10.5 per cent.

This puts it in correction territory with the next major benchmark at 6,400 points.

But if that level is breached it could trigger further falls.

Just 14 companies among the ASX300 gained on Friday, while another six were flat.

Every sector was down at least one per cent and most fell over three, with the tech sector the worst hit, down 4.71 per cent as Afterpay plummeted 9.1 per cent to a one-month low $33.17.

Meanwhile the Aussie dollar also tumbled further, to an 11-year low.

“It’s going to set up an interesting Monday morning, when trading conditions become a little thin – especially if the news flow delivers a few shockers,” Mr Rodda said in a statement.

Another bump in the works is Chinese factory data, also set to be released on Saturday.

As long as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow so too does fear of a global health, and financial, pandemic.

“Whether (Friday) was a capitulation or there is more to it, this felt different” from declines earlier in the week, said Pepperstone head of research Chris Weston.

“The rug got pulled from the market today. The ferocity of the selling isn’t something we have seen for a long long time.”

The S&P/ASX200 index finished on Friday down 216.7 points, or 3.25 per cent, at 6,441.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index plummeted 225.9 points, or 3.35 per cent, to 6,511.5 points.

For the week, the ASX200 lost 697.8 points, or 9.77 per cent, for its second-worst string of losses, exceeded only by a 15.65 per cent dive in October 2008 during the global financial crisis.

On Friday evening, the Aussie dollar was buying 65.22 US cents, down from 65.50 US cents at the market close on Thursday.

