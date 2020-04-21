Repatriated Aussies in Adelaide isolation

More than 370 Australians flown home from India have begun a two-week quarantine in Adelaide with none showing signs of coronavirus, health officials say.

The passengers arrived on a Lion Air flight from Chennai on Monday morning and were transferred to the Pullman hotel by bus in a five-hour operation.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said all 374 people on board would be tested for COVID-19 but none were currently symptomatic.

Three people were taken to hospital, two with pre-existing health conditions and one for an undisclosed reason.

That person was later moved into quarantine.

Commissioner Grant Stevens said the operation had gone smoothly and police would now guard the hotel 24-hours each day to ensure no-one left the building unauthorised.

He said a second flight bringing a similar number of Australians home from India would arrive in Adelaide from Mumbai on Tuesday with those passengers to be taken to the Playford Hotel for two weeks’ isolation.

“Substantial planning has gone into ensuring that all of their medical, personal and family requirements are being accommodated and that they can be as comfortable as possible during this quarantine period,” Mr Stevens said.

“I can say that almost every person who disembarked today and was put through this process was very grateful to be back in Australia and have co-operated, by and large, with all of the requests put to them.”

Also on Monday, South Australia reported a third consecutive day of no new infections.

It left SA with 435 confirmed cases, of which 369 were now considered recovered.

Six people remain in hospital with two of those, men aged 68 and 75, in intensive care and listed as critical.

Professor Spurrier described the latest figures as encouraging but said it was not yet time to lift restrictions.

“Three or four weeks ago I could never have dreamt that we would have such low numbers now,” Professor Spurrier said.

“The longer we go with these low cases, particularly with the high rate of testing in South Australia, the more confident we can be about planning where we go from here and what restrictions can be listed and when.

“There may be times when we need to put the brakes on again, even when we start to get to a stage of lifting some of those restrictions.”

As its two-week testing blitz continued, SA Health conducted about 6000 tests over the past four days, taking the state’s total since February to more than 44,000.