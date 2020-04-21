Aussie shares set to mirror Wall St slide

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The ASX is set to follow Wall St lower after US crude oil futures turned negative for the first time Image by DAVID MOIR

financial markets

Aussie shares set to mirror Wall St slide

By Alex Druce

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 08:05:17

The Australian share market is expected to follow Wall Street lower after US crude oil futures turned negative for the first time amid a coronavirus-induced supply glut.

The SPI 200 futures contract was down 53 points, or 0.99 per cent, at 5,311.0 at 0800 AEST on Tuesday, pointing to a sharp drop at the open for local stocks. 

US crude oil futures collapsed below $US0 on Monday for the first time in history, ending the day at minus $US37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil.

Brent crude also slumped but was nowhere near as weak as more storage is available worldwide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.44 per cent to end at 23,650.44 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79 per cent to 2,823.16.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03 per cent to 8,560.73.

Australian stocks started the week with their worst loss in three weeks.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index finished Monday 2.45 per cent, wiping out last week’s gains. 

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is on Tuesday scheduled to release the latest in its new range of COVID-19 economic data updates: Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages.

The minutes of the Reserve Bank’s April board meeting will also be released at 1130 AEST and Governor Philip Lowe will address media in the afternoon. 

The Australian dollar is worth 63.34 US cents, down from 63.62 US cents at Monday’s close. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

rugby league

Greenberg falls on sword as NRL CEO

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has resigned with immediate effect as the game's chief executive, becoming the first big-name departure of the Peter V'landys era.

rugby union

Rugby Australia and RUPA reach pay deal

Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association have reached an interim wages deal believed to involve at least a 60 per cent cut in player pay.

rugby league

NRL pushes on with return after Greenberg

The NRL still face a massive week in its attempts to return to the field during the coronavirus after Todd Greenberg's immediate departure as chief executive.

soccer

Players eager to finish A-League season

With the FFA"s update on the status of the suspended A-League season looming, players remain eager to play out the campaign despite multiple challenges.

news

health

NSW students back to school from May 11

School students in NSW will begin a staggered return to the classroom from May 11, leading up to a full-time return to face-to-face learning from term three.

sport

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

world

homicide

At least 18 dead in Canada mass shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed at least 17 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada's history.