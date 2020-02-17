Discover Australian Associated Press

Australians stuck on a cruise ship in Japan will be evacuated home on Wednesday. Image by EPA PHOTO

health

Evacuation plan for Aussie ship passengers

By Rebecca Gredley and Tracey Ferrier

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 19:01:40

Australians stranded on the coronavirus-hit cruise ship off the coast of Japan will be flown home on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 209 Australians currently on board the Diamond Princess would have to face a further 14 days of quarantine at a former workers’ village outside Darwin.

“So for those who are onboard, we are with you, we are doing everything we can to support you,” he told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.

“We want to get you home to your family, your friends as quick as we possibly can with the best care possible.”

The ship has been in quarantine in the port of Yokohama for more than two weeks, with the number of cases onboard now up to 355, including 16 Australians.

Mr Morrison said he understood passengers would be frustrated to learn they would face a new period of quarantine, but said the health of Australians on Australian soil was the first priority.

The evacuation decision was made by the national security committee of cabinet on the advice of an Australian infectious disease expert, who is in Japan assessing the situation on board the ship.

Wednesday’s flight will also include New Zealanders, who will be transferred home after landing in Darwin.

There are already 266 Australians more than a week into their two-week quarantine period at the disused work camp at Howard Springs who will have no contact with the new arrivals.

They were evacuated from the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan in China and landed in Australia on February 9, with their quarantine period set to end on Saturday.

The 4500-accommodation former Inpex workers site is big enough to separate the groups.

There are now more than 69,200 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 1670 reported deaths.

There have been 15 cases in Australia, with eight people now recovered and the rest in a stable condition.

Prior to Mr Morrison’s announcement an exhausted Melbourne woman stuck on the ship questioned whether people would take up the evacuation offer in the hope they can leave the ship as early as Friday, when their existing quarantine period expires.

Vera Koslova-Fu said she didn’t want to go to another facility for 14 days if she had tested negative.

“You need to tell me why I need to have a further 14 days of quarantine if I am tested negative,” she told AAP.

Ms Koslova-Fu said she was frustrated at the lack of information.

“We just feel like we’re kept in the dark,” she said.

economy, business and finance

GM to scrap Holden brand in Aust and NZ

General Motors has made the "difficult" decision to retire the Holden brand in Australia and NZ, dumping the name synonymous with Australian motoring by 2021.

crime, law and justice

Cops can't find Bourke St rampage witness

An inquest is yet to hear from the woman who was held hostage by James Gargasoulas before his deadly rampage in Bourke Street, as she cannot be found.

virus diseases

Aussie ship passengers set for evacuation

About 200 Australians on the coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan will be flown to Darwin on Wednesday where they will be quarantined for two weeks.

politics (general)

Judge concerned with Biloela redactions

The Immigration Department has been accused of over-enthusiasm in redacting documents to be used in a Tamil family's fight against deportation.

sport

rugby league

Mitchell hopes to change the game at No.1

Latrell Mitchell hopes to emulate Greg Inglis and "change the game" at fullback at South Sydney this NRL season, after fearing complacency at the Roosters.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases rise again in China

The number of new coronavirus cases in China has again grown, with worries the economic repercussions will begin appearing in Japan and Singapore.