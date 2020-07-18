Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tributes have been paid to Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya who has died aged 20 in Moscow. Image by AP PHOTO

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20

By AAP

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 23:03:15

Tributes have flooded in for Australian Olympic ice skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya who has died in Moscow.

The cause of her death on Friday has not yet been disclosed.

Alexandrovskaya won the 2017 world junior championship alongside Harley Windsor and competed with him in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang where they finished 18th.

The 20-year-old, who was known as Katia, retired from the sport in February after a series of injuries.

“It is enormously sad to lose Katia who was a vibrant and talented person and an incredible athlete,” said Ian Chesterman, Chef de Mission for the Australian team in North Korea.

“She was quiet and humble in her manner but incredibly determined to be the best she could be.

“Katia was an important member of our Team in PyeongChang, who loved the opportunity to compete with Harley and embraced her time in the Australian Olympic team.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear the news today. Life since the Games has not been easy for her and this is another timely reminder of just how fragile life is.

“Katia’s death is another blow to our winter sports community who is still reeling from our loss of (Alex) Chumpy Pullin.

“But we are a close-knit community that will continue to offer support to each other at this incredibly sad time.

Olympic Winter Institute of Australia CEO Geoff Lipshut said Katia had a special place in Australia’s winter sport history.

“Katia and Harley were Australia’s first figure skating world champions. She came to Australia to fulfil her sporting dreams.

“With Harley, they were world junior champions and world junior grand prix champions in 2017 and then proud members of the 2018 Australian Olympic team in Korea, 2018.

“The news today is so sad, my thoughts are with Katia’s family in Russia, Harley and the skating community in Australia. I will remember Katia as a young person of great talent and remarkable potential.”

In an emotional Instagram post, Windsor said he was devastated by Alexandrovskaya’s death. 

“Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia,” he wrote.

“The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia.”

Pullin, a two-time world champion snowboarder and three-time Olympian, drowned while spearfishing on July 8 on the Gold Coast.

AP

Latest sport

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20

Australian former world junior figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died aged 20 in Moscow.

rugby league

Manly hold on to shock Parramatta in NRL

Manly have held out a late Parramatta comeback to beat the Eels 22-18 in their NRL clash at Brookvale.

rugby union

Brumbies edge Waratahs in Super Rugby AU

A late try has enabled the unbeaten Brumbies to edge their Super Rugby AU clash with the Waratahs 24-23 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Cats' AFL star Ablett returns to Melbourne

Star Geelong AFL forward Gary Ablett has returned home to Melbourne from Western Australia to be with his wife and son.

news

politics

Virus 'not over' despite fall in Vic cases

Australia's chief medical officer has warned the COVID-19 crisis isn't over as three deaths in Victoria bring the national coronavirus toll to 119.

sport

rugby league

Manly hold on to shock Parramatta in NRL

Manly have held out a late Parramatta comeback to beat the Eels 22-18 in their NRL clash at Brookvale.

world

virus diseases

World adds 1m virus cases in 100 hours

The global coronavirus count is accelerating, with the world adding one million new cases in the last 100 days, compared to three months for the first.