Aussie slumps to 11-yr low 62.13 US cents

The Aussie dollar plunged to a 11-year low of 62.13 US cents as the coronavirus pandemic shakes global financial markets.

The dollar has not sunk this low against the greenback since November 2008, and at its nadir on Friday had dropped more than 11 per cent since from 70.31 US cents on January 1.

The fall comes as the Australian share market braces for a seven per cent dive after global equities markets entered free fall on a US travel ban for Europe.

The Aussie dollar was buying 62.51 US cents at 0818 AEDT on Friday.