Aussie spirit shining through in dark hour

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Melinda McInturff has been working tirelessly at the Yeronga Community Centre in Brisbane's south. Image by Michael Doyle/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Aussie spirit shining through in dark hour

By Michael Doyle

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 16:40:42

These are the stories your grandparents might have once told you about. 

Thousands of Australians are looking out for their neighbours amid a national crisis.

Whether it’s getting groceries for the elderly, making meals for health professionals or swapping goods with their neighbours, Australians are pulling together to help each other out.

At the Yeronga Community Centre in Brisbane’s south Melinda McInturff has been working tirelessly in the centre’s kitchen making meals for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 

For Ms McInturf – once described in Queensland’s parliament as an “indefatigable and resilient, never-give-up community champion” – no two days at the centre are the same.

What was once a buzzing centre has now become even more important for patrons who rely on it.

Many have lost their jobs, while others have lost their one social outlet.

Ms McInturff has been cooking hundreds of meals and has touched base with many patrons to remind them they are not alone.

“What we try to do here is build connections which are wider than the centre and we are seeing that fruit come from that,” she told AAP while organising food parcels for those doing it tough.

“They’re really happy that someone actually hasn’t forgotten that they are there.

“Just because they aren’t coming here doesn’t mean they’re not part of our community.”

Examples of this community spirit are found across the country. 

In Western Australia, a Facebook group where people can “adopt” a health care worker has brought relief to many on the frontline. 

The group connects health care workers with neighbours who offer to help with their needs, while they battle the virus. 

In Adelaide, a Thai-born chef has been handing out free lunches to those financially impacted by the pandemic. 

The Advertiser reports Chalit “Ekkie” Peetisirikun, who owns a restaurant, handed meals to those in the street before giving the rest to a homeless shelter.  

A community-first approach to the way we live has essentially been forced upon us.

Professor of Psychology at the Queensland University of Technology, Robert Schweitzer, believes there is a lot to learn about the benefits of altruism.

“For all human beings when all of our basic needs are met, the next basic need is to lead meaningful lives,” Prof Schweitzer said.

“The current context is providing us with opportunities which contributes to community wellbeing in ways that we have never been able to before.”

Prof Schweitzer said he received a letter from a neighbour offering assistance if he ever needed it.

While the principle of putting others first has been forced back into mind, the effects could be felt for years to come.

“We have been moving to an increasingly competitive and individualistic society,” Prof Schweitzer said.

“In an ideal world, I think what we should be learning is that we are never independent of the other.” 

Latest sport

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia player talks breakthrough

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia in what signals a breakthrough in pay talks.

news

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

sport

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.