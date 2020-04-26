Aussie to ‘walk in faith’ in vaccine trial

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Britain's Oxford University has begun trialling a potential vaccine for the deadly coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Aussie to ‘walk in faith’ in vaccine trial

By Marty Silk

April 26, 2020

2020-04-26 03:37:58

An Australian man who is testing a potential coronavirus vaccine in the UK says he is taking a “walk in faith”.

Dr Edward O’Neill was one of the first two people injected as part of trials for a potential vaccine that has been developed by Oxford University.

The Sydney man, who’s been researching radiation oncology at the university for two years, joined the trial because he wants to help the world beat COVID-19 faster.

“It just seems like the right thing to do, to ensure that we can combat this disease a little and get over it a lot faster,” Dr O’Neill said.

His wife knew he was taking the injection and wanted to join the trial too but was unable as she’s breastfeeding their son.

Dr O’Neill has not been told whether he’s been given the trial vaccine or if he’s part of the control group.  

When asked if he had any concerns about safety, he said he would “walk in faith” and trust his fellow scientists.

“You can never fully exclude any potential risk, but I think you have to walk in faith with these things, you have trust that the work is being done (by scientists) as best as they can and know that the cause is important,” Dr O’Neill said.

The Australian admitted that as a researcher himself, he would also get a chance to gain a unique perspective on a scientific study.

“It’s important for myself to know what the other end of a clinical study looks like as well,” Dr O’Neill said.

“So it’s been informative for me as well.”

Scientists across the globe are rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus that has killed more than 191,000 people and ravaged financial markets.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Coaches, footy bosses to guide AFL return

Several AFL coaches and football managers will help guide the AFL through a return to play and assess the future of footy departments and talent pathways.

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

rugby league

NRL to have final say on season: V'landys

Peter V'landys has not yet reached an agreement with Channel Nine and Foxtel over the season structure, but the NRL will make the final decision.

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed via social media that fullback Latrell Mitchell has been locked in for the 2021 NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

news

health

Death toll at 80 as rescue flight arrives

Australia's coronavirus death toll has reached 80, as 170 people are due to arrive in the country on a rescue flight from Buenos Aires.

sport

Australian rules football

Coaches, footy bosses to guide AFL return

Several AFL coaches and football managers will help guide the AFL through a return to play and assess the future of footy departments and talent pathways.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.