Alexander Volkanovski has retained his UFC featherweight championship title. Image by AP PHOTO

boxing

Aussie Volkanovski retains UFC title

By Adrian Warren

July 12, 2020

2020-07-12 15:49:55

Australian Alex Volkanovski dug deep to retain his UFC featherweight world title with a contentious split-points win over former champion Max Holloway in Abu Dhabi.

Two judges scored it 48-47 to New South Welshman Volkanovski, with the third seeing it the opposite way.

Some pundits felt Holloway did enough to win as he landed more strikes in each of the first three rounds, but the champion stayed composed under early fire and pushed the pace in the last two. 

Hawaiian Holloway – who lost the belt to Volkanovski in Las Vegas last December – won the first two rounds, scoring a knock down in each.

But the 31-year old champion from Windang on the NSW south coast, fought back, taking down the challenger in both the fourth and fifth.

It is Volkanovski’s 19th straight MMA win and improved his UFC record to 9-0.

“It was a tough fight, Max brought it. He stood there and he didn’t really take a backward step,”‘ Volkanovski said.

“He made it tough for me in the early rounds .

” I couldn’t use the kicks as much as I would have liked but I still got the job done so that’s the main thing.

“I dug deep in the last round, it was two apiece and I had to win that last round.”

As the Volkanovski camp predicted, Holloway came out more aggressively than in the opening rounds of their first fight. 

Utilising a narrower stance than in thelr last clash, the much taller 28-year-old challenger showed good variety, landing shots with the knee, leg and hands and controlled distance, not allowing Volkanovski to get inside.

He put Volkanovski down with a kick to the head in the first and an uppercut in the second but the champion immediately bounced back to his feet after each knockdown.

The third was the closest round, with Volkanovksi starting to find his range with his fists in addition to the leg kicks that served him so well in their first meeting.

Volkanovski upped his work rate through the last two rounds, tagging Holloway with several punches in both and scored a takedown in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

