Aussies announce squad, lock in UK tour

Justin Langer’s team will travel to England for a stretch of six games in 13 days as they become Australia’s first national sporting side to leave home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The limited-overs tour, which was originally scheduled for July, has been given the green light by Cricket Australia’s board and ticked off by the federal government.

Australia’s 21-man squad, featuring potential debutants Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith, will fly out of Perth on August 23.

The touring party will play four warm-up matches in Derby before shifting to Southampton for Twenty20 internationals against England on September 4, 6 and 8.

The series will wrap up with ODIs between the rivals at Old Trafford on September 11, 13 and 16.

The Australian squad will remain locked in a biosecurity bubble at hotels built into the grounds’ grandstands, as has been the case during Pakistan and West Indies’ tours to England.

Pat Cummins, who is set to earn approximately $3.2 million in the Indian Premier League, headlines the list of players expected to head straight from England to the United Arab Emirates for the T20 bonanza.

Other players will return home directly for a two-week quarantine period in Perth.

CA is still negotiating with Western Australia’s government regarding concessions that could allow players to train in the nets during their quarantine periods.

There had been conjecture about whether an on-duty selector would travel with the squad, but CA has confirmed George Bailey will form part of the touring party.

Senior assistant coach Andrew McDonald, who is widely regarded as Langer’s likely successor, is missing the trip to fulfil a pre-existing commitment as coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Trent Woodhill, Melbourne Stars’ WBBL coach who was recently appointed a BBL consultant by CA, and Troy Cooley will serve as Langer’s assistants during the series.

AUSTRALIA’S 21-MAN SQUAD: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

AUSTRALIA”S TOUR OF ENGLAND DATES

* Friday, Sept 4: 1st T20 International, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

* Sunday, Sept 6: 2nd T20 International, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

* Tuesday, Sept 8: 3rd T20 International, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

* Friday, Sept 11: 1st ODI, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

* Sunday, Sept 13: 2nd ODI, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

* Wednesday, Sept 16: 3rd ODI, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.