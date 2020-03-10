Discover Australian Associated Press

Marnus Labuschagne believes the middle order is closer to being settled than dismantled. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Aussies back batting order for ODIs

By Scott Bailey

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 13:44:31

Australia’s batting isn’t far away from finding its feet and firing despite suffering five straight losses in one-day cricket, according to Marnus Labuschagne.

The hosts’ weary squad will begin preparations for a three-match series against New Zealand on Wednesday, ahead of Friday’s opener at the SCG.

On paper, Australia’s side looks close to its strongest.

David Warner and Aaron Finch are one of the world’s best opening partnerships despite a tough time in South Africa, while Labuschagne has taken his chance at No.4 below Steve Smith.

At full strength they also have one of the best attacks in the world with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood all playing.

But it is in the middle where there are still questions.

Coach Justin Langer admitted after the whitewash that no-one had yet nailed down the finishing role, after Ashton Turner was axed following January’s 2-1 series loss in India.

D’Arcy Short looks the most likely to do that having had his best time in Australian colours while averaging 41 in South Africa, often batting the side out of trouble. 

Mitch Marsh averaged 28 on return, Ashton Agar played just the one game while Matthew Wade didn’t feature.

“There’s a lot of us that haven’t played much one-day cricket,” Labuschagne said. 

“I have played five or six games, D’Arcy (Short) has not played many. Kez (Alex Carey) has played 30-odd. 

“There are just guys learning those middle-order roles. It’s going to take a little time. 

“They are all great players and have shown that in the Big Bash and one-day competition here.”

Labuschagne himself is also adjusting to life in the middle in one-day cricket for Australia.

The 25-year-old’s maiden white-ball century on Saturday against South Africa capped off a great start to his career.

He has looked busy in each of his five innings, but admits he is learning how to bat with Smith as both have similar styles as accumulators.

“We do it in slightly different ways batting in the middle order,” Labuschagne said. 

“We are both alright against spin so we can score – probably not like Warner and Finch with heavy boundaries – but we rotate the strike very well. We run really hard. 

“So I think it’s about getting used to batting together and how we do that in the middle together. When do we take some more risks and when do we not? 

“When do we need to tactually hold off a little longer and pull the trigger a bit later? It’s learning how I can complement him in the No.4 spot.”

